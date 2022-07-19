Blockbuster Of The Week
Where The Crawdads Sing (15)
Catherine “Kya” Clark learns to fend for herself at an early age, living alone in a ramshackle house in a swamp close to the coastal town of Barkley Cove. Cruelly dubbed ‘The Marsh Girl’ by locals, Kya channels her fascination with wildlife into writing and illustrating a book. She is wooed by one of the most popular guys in town, Chase Andrews, in direct opposition to his mother. When Chase is found dead at the base of a rusty fire tower, the finger of suspicion points at Kya.
Action of the Week
Notre-Dame On Fire (12A)
On April 15, 2019, the Catholic cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris on the banks of the River Seine catches fire during restoration work. Brave men and women put their lives on the line to save the iconic building from collapse. Rush-hour Paris traffic hampers efforts to quickly shepherd personnel and equipment to the blaze. Heroics inside the cathedral contrast with events in surrounding streets over the course of 24 hours, ending at sunrise on April 16.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time (15)
In 1988, young filmmaker Robert Weide wrote a letter to Indianapolis-born author Kurt Vonnegut, proposing an intimate documentary about the writer’s life. Over the years, the director and his literary idol formed a close bond that extended beyond their intended decades-in-the-making feature. The completed film paints a rich and vibrant portrait of the novelist and philosopher, blessed with a wealth of previously unseen footage.
Also Released This Week...
The Big City (PG)
Bank clerk Subrata protests when his wife Arati decides to take a job as a door-to-door saleswoman to support their family. As the household's sole bread winner, Arati commands new found respect, redefining her self-identity as an Indian woman of the era.
The Deer King (15)
Former soldier Van toils in a salt mine controlled by the ruling Empire of Zol when a pack of wild dogs attacks. The animals are carrying a deadly and incurable contagion called Black Wolf Fever. Van survives along with a young girl named Yuna.
Robust (15)
Bombastic French film star Georges reluctantly places his trust in amateur wrestler Aissa as his new chauffeur and private security guard. She tolerates her employer's eccentric behaviour and ensures that he attends fencing lessons required for a new film role.
She Will (15)
Aging movie star Veronica Ghent undergoes an unseemly trial by tabloids after a double mastectomy. Enveloped in bandages, Veronica chooses to escape media speculation about her post-surgery condition by attending a rural retreat with her long-suffering nurse Desi.