Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Black Manta accelerates his plan to avenge his father’s death by wielding the mythic Black Trident to take down Aquaman and destroy the king’s family including his mother Atlanna. The fabled staff unleashes dark forces and Aquaman is compelled to forge an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned brother Orm to protect the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and its denizens from catastrophic and irreversible damage.

Thriller Of The Week

Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 departs Montevideo on October 13, 1972, bound for Santiago in Chile. On board are 19 members of the Old Christians Club rugby union team, their family and friends including Nando Parrado, Numa Turcatti and Roberto Canessa. The plane crashes in the heart of the Andes and just 29 of the 45 passengers and crew emerge safely from the wreckage. Survivors are trapped in one of the most hostile environments on the planet.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Fifty-something Sue runs a children’s party shop and is keen to dip her toes back into the dating scene. At her brother’s funeral, she meets biker Ron, a mourner at another wake, and seeds of romance are sown between the unlikely couple. Soon after, Sue meets Ron’s son Anthony, a social-media influencer who believes his dance troupe Electric Destiny will ascend to the dizzy heights of global stardom. Reality does not gel with Anthony’s delusion and Sue seeks to unite the dysfunctional family.

Also Released This Week...

Bea and Ben enjoy an incredible first date but attraction quickly burns out and they are delighted to never have to spend time together again. Fate compels Bea and Ben to reconsider and they seize the opportunity to attend a lavish wedding in Australia, as a couple.

Twelve-year-old Mahito is uprooted to the countryside in 1943 when his father Shoichi remarries his wife's sister Natsuko. Left to his own devices, Mahito follows a mysterious grey heron to a dilapidated tower and tumbles into a magical netherworld connecting the living and the dead.

Former driver and automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari faces the prospect of losing the company he has spent 10 years building with his wife Laura. To revitalise the business and increase orders, Enzo gambles everything on assembling a winning team for the 1957 Mille Miglia race.

American Samoa's national football team languishes at the bottom of the world rankings. Disgraced coach Thomas Rongen is forcibly encouraged to accept a position transforming the squad into a group of players capable of scoring just one goal.