Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In 2600 BC, a council of wizards bestows great power on slave Teth Adam. Unfortunately, Kahndaq’s protector allows grief and vengeance to dictate his actions and the wizards entomb Teth Adam within the Rock of Eternity. Five millennia later, freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz unwittingly releases the prisoner with a single word: “Shazam!” Teth Adam represents a potent threat to political stability so the Justice Society are swiftly dispatched to negotiate his peaceful surrender.

Thriller of the Week

Insomniac and workaholic Hae-joon is the youngest police detective in Busan. His health-conscious wife Jung-an lives in Ipo and constantly complains that they have a “weekend marriage” because he devotes more time to solving grisly murders than their passionless relationship. Proving her point, he fixates on the case of a rock climber, who supposedly tumbled to his death. Hae-joon suspects foul play and the dead man’s younger wife Seo-rae is a prime suspect.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Dairy farmer Padraic lives on an island off the coast of 1920s Ireland with his sister Siobhan and every afternoon, he shares a drink down the local pub with fiddler Colm. Out of the blue, Colm tells Padraic that he no longer wants to be friends or even trade pleasantries. The unexpected rejection sends confused Padraic into an emotional tailspin and has catastrophic consequences for the islanders including police officer Peadar and his sweetly simple-minded son Dominic.

Also Released This Week...

Single mother Amy has a life-threatening heart condition, which is often made worse by long and physically demanding night shifts as a nurse in an ICU. She is thankful when new nurse Charlie joins the unit and eases some of the pressure.

Carlo Rizzi conducts David McVicar's staging of Cherubini's rarely performed opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York. Giasone falls in love with Glauce, the princess of Corinth, and they plan to marry.

In 1950s Brighton, schoolteacher Marion is smitten with policeman Tom nervously edge towards marriage. She is blissfully unaware that Tom is closeted and is exploring his sexuality with museum curator Patrick behind closed doors.

Real estate agent Steven Freeling and wife Diane move their three children, Dana, Robbie and five-year-old Carol Anne, to a planned community in California. Strange phenomena such as furniture that moves of its own accord convinces the terrified family that they are not alone.

Half-brothers Raymond and Ray have not seen each other for years. When their father passes away and stipulates that Raymond and Ray must attend the funeral and dig his grave, the estranged siblings return to Virginia to lay demons of the past to rest.

Resilient 13-year-old Vesper tends to her incapacitated father Darius, who is confined to his bed and communicates through a search drone connected to his mind. When a ship from the citadel crash-lands close to Vesper's home, the girl nurses injured passenger Camellia back to health.