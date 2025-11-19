Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Elphaba is living in exile in the Ozian woods as the Wicked Witch of the West and is determined to expose the treachery of The Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda has been anointed the epitome of goodness by Madame Morrible and she travels around Oz offering comfort and joy ahead of her wedding to Prince Fiyero. The conflict between former Shiz University roommates Elphaba and Glinda threatens to tear Oz apart until a girl from Kansas crash-lands their Technicolour wonderland.

Action Of The Week

During the Second World War, Finland reluctantly cedes territory to the invading Red Army, displacing around 400,000 Finns. Former army commando Aatami Korpi is among the affected. He returns to his family plot to painstakingly deconstruct his timber-framed home and relocate the wooden beams on the back of a truck across the new border separating the Soviet Union and Finland. Alas, Soviet brute Igor Draganov is released from a Siberian prison in exchange for killing Aatami.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Young reverend Jud Duplenticy travels to the New York town of Chimney Rock to serve under Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, who is revered (and slightly feared) by his congregation. When Duplenticy is implicated in a seemingly impossible crime, debonair private detective Benoir Blanc arrives in Chimney Rock to apply his brilliant mind to the bewildering evidence under the watchful eye of police chief Geraldine Scott.

Also Released This Week...

Carpenter Joseph, his wife Mary and their teenage son Jesus cling on to their faith in a time of spiritual warfare. When the trio seeks temporary refuge in a small settlement, a mysterious girl tries to convince young Jesus to abandon the strict rules laid down by his father.

This year's festive production from the CBeebies team is the fairy tale romance directed by Chris Hannon, which was recorded over two days in front of a live audience at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford and draws inspiration from Yorkshire sandstone and architecture for the stage set design.

Middle-aged thief David travels into the countryside for a rave as an escape from his directionless life. There is an accident and David is trapped inside his overturned car, at the mercy of passing strangers for assistance. His potential saviour is a menacing poacher.

Jeanne is a runaway who seeks refuge and warmth in a studio, which is currently hosting a film adaptation of The Snow Queen. The displaced young woman becomes entranced by the film's leading lady, Cristina, and a bond is forged between two worlds.

Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman star in Finn den Hertog's staging of David Ireland's provocative and darkly humorous play, recorded live on the stage of Soho Place in London. Recovering alcoholic James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka, who is early in his journey through the 12-step programme.

An unnamed father struggles to function following the death of his wife. His two sons rely on him for emotional support as the family mourns. Chaos and uncertainty gradually consume the household, allowing a menacing Crow to invade the grief-stricken home and exert an insidious influence.