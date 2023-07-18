Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Life in Barbie Land is perfect for one stereotypical Barbie and her dreamily chiselled Ken until the plucky blonde suffers an existential crisis that includes a chance to ditch her high heels for – gasp – sensible flat-soled footwear. Expelled from her pink-saturated utopia for being less than perfect, Barbie sets off for the human world to see if true happiness lies there instead. Ken gatecrashes her odyssey on four wheels with his trusty pair of yellow roller skates.

Thriller of the Week

General Leslie Groves Jr assembles brilliant minds including J Robert Oppenheimer as part of the Manhattan Project to develop a devastating weapon before Hitler and end the Second World War. Oppenheimer and his colleagues risk destroying humanity to create a bomb at a secret site in Los Alamos, where Oppenheimer’s biologist and botanist wife Kitty joins other families to witness the dawn of an atomic age.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Film critic turned film-maker Mark Cousins embarks on a two-hour journey through the work of the celebrated London-born film director and producer, who left an indelible mark on the medium and famously never won a competitive Academy Award despite five nominations as Best Director for Rebecca, Lifeboat, Spellbound, Rear Window and Psycho. This new documentary, told in the auteur’s own voice, reflects on Hitchcock’s rich legacy.

Also Released This Week...

Peter and his younger sister Verity tumble into a cavernous space beneath their bedroom and are greeted by an army of pangolins, who decree Peter their king from prophecy, who is destined to banish a dark force known as The Shroud and restore peace to the subterranean realm.