Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Hal Shelburn and his identical twin Bill sift through their absent father’s belongings and stumble upon a large box containing a mechanical organ grinder monkey. The boys foolishly turn the key in the plaything’s back and soon after, a victim chosen by the automata becomes a 1 in 44 million medical statistic. The pair try to destroy the hand-operated menace but the creepy contraption returns to haunt them with malevolent intent.

Drama Of The Week

In 1970s Rio De Janeiro, the Paiva family are reunited when 17-year-old daughter Veroca returns home from the cinema after she and friends are roughly interrogated by armed forces. Shortly after Veroca travels to London to study, parapsychologist Dr Schneider and armed men storm the house and father Rubens, a former Brazilian Labour Party congressman, is led away. His wife Eunice and teenage daughter Eliana are forcefully questioned and the family’s suffering begins.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Single mother Sheela is concerned about the intensely close relationship between her two daughters, July and September. The girls’ personalities couldn’t be more different. July is openly curious about the world while September is fiercely protective of her emotions and distrustful of people she doesn’t know. When September is suspended from school, July enjoys her newfound independence and blossoms, which seeds resentment.

Also Released This Week...

Blessed with a special ability and his training in the Survey Corps, Eren Yeager conceives a plan known as the Rumbling to eradicate every living organism in the world. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance and Eren's former comrades join forces with enemies to stop his cataclysmic scheme.

Photographer Martin Parr has devoted his career to capturing satirical and striking images of modern life. An affectionate documentary positions Parr in front of the camera for a change, encountering the artist in Bristol where he now lives to witness his artistic process.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Peter Weir's drama, a sparkling 4K restoration returns to selected cinemas. Haunting drama about the mystery surrounding the visit of a party of Australian schoolgirls to Hanging Rock in Victoria on St Valentine's Day 1900, and the subsequent disappearance of some of the youngsters.

The Royal Ballet's artist in residence, Liam Scarlett, choreographs a sparkling production of the romantic ballet set to Tchaikovsky's score, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.