Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

US Army Ranger Briggs is determined to regain his place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. His superior officer agrees to return him to the fold if he can successfully escort a Belgian Malinois military working dog named Lulu to Nogales, Arizona to attend the funeral of her handler, Sergeant Rodriguez. It sounds like a simple drive against the clock, down the Pacific Coast in a 1984 Ford Bronco, to a fellow soldier’s memorial. Unfortunately, Lulu isn’t man’s best friend.

Documentary of the Week

For many years, Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin Jr – better known as Charlie Chaplin – was one of the most recognisable faces in the world, appearing in numerous films of the silent era including The Kid, The Gold Rush, The Circus, City Lights and Modern Times. This documentary enriches newly discovered audio recordings and intimate home movies with dramatic reconstructions to explore different facets of Chaplin on and off the big screen.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

The 1970s in Guatemala was one of the most violent periods in the country’s history. One courageous journalist, Elias Barahona, nicknamed The Mole infiltrated the corridors of power to work a press officer for the Ministry of the Interior and gather vital intelligence to save lives. This documentary pays tribute to Barahona’s bravery by piecing together his story using archive footage and some of the final interviews with the journalist before his death.

Also Released This Week...

The Beatles' final public performance as a band - the January 30 1969 concert on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row in London - presented as split screens of footage from the 10 cameras covering the spectacle.

Dorothea and Greta run a community arts centre called The Bread Factory in the small town of Checkford in upstate New York. Chinese performance artist duo May Ray descend on Checkford and open a flashy arts complex that values spectacle over substance.

The bitter rivalry The Bread Factory, a community arts centre located in the small town of Checkford in upstate New York, and a flashy rival arts complex run by Chinese performance artist duo May Ray persists as Dorothea, Greta and their actors rehearse the Greek play, Hecuba.

Several years after the death of her daughter Josie, Laura has rebuilt her life in a suburb of Belfast with her husband Brendan and son Tadhg. The arrival of new neighbours - Chris, Marie and their 10-year-old daughter Megan - unsettles Laura and gradually sends the mother into a tailspin.