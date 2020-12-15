Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Diana Prince has found her calling as mankind’s protector although she is haunted by the loss of American pilot Steve Trevor during the battle with Ares at the end of the First World War. Oil company CEO Maxwell Lord mercilessly exploits humanity’s base desires by offering to grant people’s deepest wishes. His Machiavellian scheme pits Diana against her bookish friend, gemologist Barbara Ann Minerva.

Thriller Of The Week

Retired sheriff George Blackledge and his horse trainer wife Margaret live on a ranch in 1960s Montana with their 25-year-old son James, his wife Lorna and their grandson Jimmy. A freak horse-riding accident forces the Blackledges to bury their boy and they watch helplessly as Lorna eventually marries another man, Donnie Weboy, who communicates with his fists. Margaret compels George to join her on a cross-country odyssey to prise their grandson out of Donnie’s clutches.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

After years of illegal doping masterminded by team masseur and best friend Sonny, cyclist Dom Chabol prepares for his final challenge: the 1998 edition of Le Tour de France. Before the opening stages, which have been relocated to Ireland, Dom is unceremoniously dropped from the team. He adjusts awkwardly to the harsh reality of life on two feet with the help of a young Irish doctor called Lynn. Then fate intervenes and Dom is unexpectedly thrown back into the saddle.

Also Released This Week...

The world-renowned company performs the seasonal ballet to Tchaikovsky's magical score, choreographed by former Bolshoi artistic director Yuri Grigorovich. The Nutcracker was recorded live on the stage of the historic Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

Jack Littleton and his wife Rose are devastated when their oldest son David drowns by accident in a lake. David's younger brother Peter blames himself for the tragedy and escapes into his imagination. Peter's sister Alice also seeks an outlet for her woes.

Recorded at Mayfair's Claridge's hotel in London with the giant Christmas tree as a backdrop, this seasonal concert film features members of the LPO Brass section and London Philharmonic Choir performing a selection of Christmas carols and seasonal classics.