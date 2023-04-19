Blockbuster Of The Week
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan (15)
In 1627, gifted swordsman D’Artagnan heads to Paris with a letter of recommendation addressed to Captain De Treville, commander of the Musketeers. En route, D’Artagnan unknowingly interrupts a diabolical plot orchestrated by Milady. He arrives in the French capital to make unfortunate first impressions on Athos, Aramis and Porthos. As political divisions threaten war, the Cardinal de Richelieu secretly colludes with Milady to smear the queen’s reputation.
Thriller of the Week
Missing (15)
Truculent 18-year-June Allen waits at arrivals at Los Angeles International Airport to collect her mother Grace after a seven-day holiday in Colombia with her boyfriend Kevin. She never materialises and enquiries to Colombian authorities via FBI Agent Park fail to turn up solid leads. With the help of best friend Veena, June ‘acquires’ Kevin’s email account password and sifts through a data trail of electronic correspondence to exhume disturbing facts about her mother’s beau.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Sick Of Myself (15)
Cafe waitress Signe and her boyfriend Thomas spark a dangerously competitive relationship of one-upmanship. Thomas unexpectedly finds fame as a contemporary artist, leaving Signe in the shade. She retaliates by inventing an attention-seeking new personality to curry sympathy across social media channels.
Also Released This Week...
Alien Day (15)
The sci-fi thrillers Alien and Aliens, directed by Ridley Scott and James Cameron respectively, orchestrate horrific encounters with an extra-terrestrial predator on the moon LV-426. Inspired by this date, the two films return to selected cinemas as a double bill this week.
Evil Dead Rise (18)
Guitar technician Beth abandons life on tour to visit her estranged sister Ellie and three children, Bridget, Danny and Kassie. A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocks the city, causing structural failures in the basement that expose an old bank vault and a copy of the Naturom Demonto.
Royal Opera Live Encore Screening: The Marriage Of Figaro (PG)
Joana Mallwitz conducts Sir David McVicar's staging of Mozart's comic opera, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. Servants Figaro and Susanna make plans for their wedding, taking up temporary quarters next door to their Count and Countess Almaviva.
A Thousand And One (15)
Inez de la Paz serves time at Rikers Island and returns home to New York. Her six-year-old son Terry has been placed in foster care in her absence but when he has an accident, Inez spirits Terry out of the foster care system without permission and raises her boy under a different.