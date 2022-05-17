Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

As a soldier, Siegfried Sassoon is decorated for bravery but the death of his brother Hamo in 1915 in Gallipoli lights the fuse on a deep-rooted disillusion with the war. He openly disobeys orders and becomes a vociferous critic of the government’s continuation of the conflict, risking a court marital that would besmirch the family name. In 1917, Sassoon is transferred to Craiglockhart War Hospital for psychiatric evaluation under Dr Rivers. He meets and mentors fellow poet Wilfred Owen.

Romance of the Week

In 1916, the spectre of the First World War casts a lengthening shadow over the Isle of Lewis. Murdo MacAulay returns to the village of Gearrannan from Glasgow, where his skills as a typist have been employed to send telegrams to families of the fallen. He is reunited with his mother Aileen, young brother Alasdair and sweetheart Kirsty Macleod, who dreams of a better life in America. Universal conscription threatens to tear the lovebirds apart and Murdo vows to marry Kirsty on his return.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Nine-year-old Ida lives on a housing estate with her autistic sister Anna. The siblings struggle to communicate and little Ida explores her surroundings, meeting a neglected and bullied boy called Ben. Left to their own devices, Ida and Ben unleash dark and mysterious powers when they are together. Anna and another girl Aisha are also blessed with dangerous abilities. When the adults aren’t looking, the four children push the boundaries of their playtime.

Also Released This Week...

A documentary following Pal Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket over a period of four years to reminisce about the trio's fortunes almost more than 35 years after their breakthrough with Take On Me.

College seniors Kunle and Sean return to their apartment to find the front door open. Inside, the best friends discover a semi-conscious girl, who they christen Goldilocks, and their videogaming roommate Carlos oblivious to the intruder.

In February 2022, the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford opened a major retrospective featuring 80 works by Pissarro including eight paintings on display for the first time in the UK. This documentary draws extensively on letters written by Pissarro to his family to chart his life and output.

Riccardo Frizza conducts Australian theatre and film director Simon Stone's bold new staging of Donizetti's tragic opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York, with a libretto by Salvadore Cammarano.

Ralph Fiennes portrays one of the most influential men in New York in David Hare's compelling drama about the nature of power, broadcast live from the stage of the Bridge Theatre in London. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, Straight Line Crazy charts the rise of urban planner Robert Moses.

EOfficer Alex Murphy and partner Anne Lewis serve the Metro West precinct in Detroit. Hardened criminal Clarence Boddicker and his gang kill Murphy and the cop is revived as a heavily armoured cyborg called RoboCop, which is programmed to serve and protect the public..