Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Film assistant Manuel Torres is hopelessly smitten with ingenue Nellie LaRoy, who intends to torpedo her way to big screen fame. Their fates entwine in late 1920s Hollywood with suave matinee idol Jack Conrad and a motley crew of wannabes, leeches and hangers on including jazz trumpeter Sidney Palmer, professional tittle tattler Elinor St John and alluring cabaret chanteuse Lady Fay Zhu, who writes intertitle cards for silent films.

Drama of the Week

Alice is repeatedly subjected to abusive behaviour from her artist beau, Simon, who gaslights and belittles her, slowly chipping away at her self-confidence. Close confidants Sophie and Tess are horrified and stage an intervention under the guise of a birthday celebration in a remote cottage. Reluctantly, Alice lies to Simon and tells him she needs to go away for work. Once the women are alone, Sophie and Tess confront Anna with the sobering and shocking facts.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Journalist Arezoo Rahimi arrives in Mashhad to investigate the spate of murders of local sex workers. A police detective called Sharifi has received communication from the perpetrator, Saeed Hanaei. The so-called “Spider Killer” believes he is an instrument of a greater power, on a divine mission to cleanse the holy city of sinners. While Sharifi is helpful in sharing his observations, other men in Mashhad are less forthcoming or blatantly misogynistic.

Also Released This Week...

Helene and husband Mathieu are happily settled in Bordeaux when a shocking medical diagnosis turns their lives upside down. Faced with an incurable lung condition that will make breathing increasingly difficult, Helene seeks comfort in the online blog of a terminally ill Norwegian man.