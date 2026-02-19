Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Government agents Robert Quinn and Trini Romano investigate a report of contamination from a fallen piece of the Skylab space station. A sample of a deadly green parasite with tendril is placed in cold storage in a top-secret facility in Atchison, Kansas. The US government sells off the site and 18 years later, the vault sits beneath a self-storage warehouse. Night guards Travis and Naomi are in charge when the vault’s temperature control fails, and the fungus escapes.

Sci-Fi Of The Week

At precisely 10.10pm, a shabbily dressed man a time traveller bursts into a busy Los Angeles diner and holds staff and customers hostage with a bomb strapped to his chest. As police cars with flashing lights swarm, the intruder explains that he needs to recruit a crack squad to save the world from a rogue artificial intelligence that will achieve consciousness that night. He has attempted this daredevil escapade 116 times before and must repeat his actions until he chances upon a solution.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Beleaguered psychotherapist Linda shoulders the burden of caring for her sickly seven-year-old daughter while her husband Charles, a ship’s captain, is away at sea. The child’s mystery illness requires feeding by tube and the beeping of medical equipment keeps Linda awake at night. The pressure on Linda as sole decision-maker intensifies when a burst pipe in the family home causes the master bedroom ceiling to collapse and renders certain spaces uninhabitable.

Also Released This Week...

Researchers descended into the Warner Bros film vaults, in underground salt mines in Kansas, and stumbled upon a treasure trove comprising 59 hours of previously unseen film negative. Over the next two years, this material and newly discovered Super8 footage were lovingly restored.

Young squire William dreams of becoming a jousting champion but cannot compete in tournaments due to his lowly social standing. A scholar named Chaucer agrees to forge documents to pass William off as a knight and he is granted access to the premier jousting rings.

Charli xcx continues to promote the Brat album while preparing for her arena tour. Atlantic Records is determined to monetise the LP with brand deals and company executive Tammy Pitman advocates for a behind-the-scenes concert film to document Charli's meteoric rise.

Dame Helen Mirren won an Olivier Award for her towering performance in the title role of Peter Morgan's revealing drama, which was recorded live at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End.

Former university researcher and dissident Armando Solimoes adopts the name of Marcelo Alves to escape retribution at the hands of the 1970s Brazilian dictatorship. An enemy hires former military officer Augusto Borba and his stepson Bobbi to track down and kill Armando.

Shy and softly spoken inmate Taylor learns that sentences handed down to inmates like him are being reviewed nationwide to ease the pressure on the service. He is eligible for parole. The arrival of cocksure new cellmate Dee throws those plans into disarray.