Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

J Jonah Jameson exposes Peter Parker to the world as the boy behind the spider mask. The media swarms and Peter relies on his aunt May, girlfriend MJ, best friend Ned and Tony Shark’s former chauffeur Happy Hogan to navigate life under constant public scrutiny. Eventually, Peter contacts fellow Avenger Dr Stephen Strange and implores the master of mystic arts to erase the moment in time when Jameson revealed his secret identity. Strange’s actions create fissures in the multiverse.

Drama of the Week

Forty-something language professor Leda Caruso rents a cottage for a month in a small fishing town in Greece. On the local beach, Leda clashes with menacing matriarch Callie and her husband Vassili by refusing to move her sun lounger to accommodate the couple’s disruptive clan. Unperturbed, Leda is drawn to Callie’s sister-in-law Nina, who is visibly struggling to raise a three-year-old daughter, Elena, without interference from Callie. An unspoken bond is forged when Elena goes missing.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Graphic designer Cameron Turner is in turmoil. A medical scan reveals “an accelerating deterioration” of his cerebral functions that means the picture postcard life he shares with wife Poppy and young son Cory will be cruelly cut short. Cameron could share the tragic diagnosis with his loved one or he could secretly work with Dr Scott at Arra Labs to create a clone “down to the molecule” implanted with his memories as a clandestine disease-free substitute while he passes away.

Also Released This Week...

The world-renowned company performs the seasonal ballet to Tchaikovsky's magical score, choreographed by former Bolshoi artistic director Yuri Grigorovich. The Nutcracker was recorded live in 2018 on the stage of the historic Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

Eighteen-year-old Lola lives in foster care until she can transition and bear the financial burden of taking care of herself. When her sympathetic does unexpectedly, Lola reunites with her estranged father Philippe on a road trip to scatter the ashes in the North Sea.

Thomas Anderson is seemingly living in San Francisco, taking a daily prescription of blue pills to drown out disturbing visions. When Thomas stops taking his medication and accepts a red pill from a bespectacled Morpheus, he begins a new journey into The Matrix in the company of Bugs.

Will assumes the hefty responsibility for interviewing unborn souls to determine their suitability to experience life on Earth. He usually maintains a cool distance from subjects in limbo but he becomes attached to one free-spirited candidate called Emma. She sparks an existential crisis.

Documentary filmmaker Mark Cousins surveys some of the most innovative films of the 21st century. He looks for recurring themes and motifs and references the likes of Black Panther, Cemetery Of Splendor, The Farewell, Frozen, Joker, Lover's Rock and Parasite.

JR Moehringer is abandoned by his disc jockey father, aka The Voice, at an early age. The curious youngster grows up in Manhasset, Long Island, surrounded by his determined mother Dorothy, grandparents and warm-hearted uncle Charlie, who manages a pub called The Dickens.