Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Many years ago, Dominic Toretto and his team pulled off a daring bank heist in Rio de Janeiro at the expense of sadistic drug lord Hernan Reyes. Vengeful son Dante Reyes vows to make Dominic’s crew pay for their daredevil actions. He ruthlessly targets the street racer Letty, Mia, Roman, Tej, hacker Ramsey and drift racer Han Lue. Meanwhile, scheming cyberterrorist Cypher continues to wreak havoc in the shadows.

Comedy of the Week

Eleven-year-old Margaret Simon returns from summer camp to learn her parents Barbara and Herb intend to trade New York City for New Jersey because of her father’s promotion at work. The move will force Margaret to change schools, lose her current circle of friends and loosen her tight grip on the emotional comfort blanket of her paternal grandmother. At a time of great uncertainty, Margaret voices her concerns to a higher power.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Middle-aged worrywart Beau Wassermann is preparing to take a flight to see his mother when he becomes the victim of a bizarre crime. Evicted from his rundown apartment on to streets filled with violence, Beau collides with respected surgeon Roger and his wife Grace and they provide temporary sanctuary from the psychological storm with their troubled daughter Toni.

Also Released This Week...

Nathalie Stutzmann wields the baton for Ivo van Hove's bold reimagining of Mozart's classic romance, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York. Peter Mattei sings the role of legendary womaniser Don Giovanni.

In 1953, author Ian Fleming introduced readers to suave British Secret Service agent James Bond. This feature-length documentary travels around the world to interview strangers who happen to be called James Bond, including a gay New York theatre director and suspected murderer.

Jonathan Lo conducts a live broadcast of Petipa's classic production set in an enchanted world of princesses, fairy godmothers and magic to Tchaikovsky's spellbinding score. Monica Mason and Christopher Newton's production welcomes Yasmine Naghdi to the role of Princess Aurora.