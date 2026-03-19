Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

High school science teacher Ryland Grace regains consciousness on a spaceship bound for the sun. Light-years from home, Ryland has no memory of who he is or how he got on the ship. As his recollections slowly return, the teacher calls upon his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to solve the mystery of why the sun is dying out. To save life on Earth, he may need to befriend an otherworldly being.

Thriller Of The Week

Car salesman Tony Kiritsis purchased approximately 17 acres of land, earmarked for a proposed shopping centre, using a $110,000 loan from the Meridian Mortgage company. When the property development failed to materialise, Tony fell behind on repayments and, now, he holds the firm and president ML Hall responsible for his financial misery. On February 8, 1977, Tony arrives for a meeting with ML, ready to exact his revenge with a sawn-off shotgun.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In the mid-30th century, 10-year-old Arco Dorell is prohibited from travelling through time like his parents and older sister Ada until he comes of age. He steals Ada’s rainbow flight suit and crash-lands in 2075, where a 10-year-old girl called Iris hides him in the family home she shares with a younger brother and their robot nanny, Mikki. Unfortunately, Arco loses a gem that he needs to return home. Iris agrees to help the boy to reclaim the missing stone.

Also Released This Week...

Mariano De Santis is the outgoing President of Italy, who is approaching the end of his tenure and is looking back on decisions that shaped his time in office. In these final days, he faces solve moral quandaries and provides answers to political and deeply personal questions with help from advisors.

Alfie and sister Elise receive a magical watch from their missing soldier father. The children summon the mysterious Wish Collector, who spirits the tykes away to The Land of Sometimes, where all four seasons pass in one day. The siblings are granted six wishes, which sounds a lot.

Stella surprises her husband Gerry with a city break for two to the Netherlands. Initially, the couple enjoy a sightseeing itinerary that allows them to sample Amsterdam's beauty at their own pace. However, the wife has an ulterior motive for gifting her husband the vacation.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Baz Luhrmann's colour-saturated musical romance. A young poet named Christian is hired to write a musical spectacular for Toulouse-Lautrec and his entourage. Behind the scenes, Christian embarks on a passionate affair with courtesan Satine, putting the entire project in jeopardy.

Grace MacCaullay believes the nightmare of her courtship with Alex Le Domas is over, now that she has eliminated her deranged in-laws. Alas, her hard-fought, blood-soaked victory comes with razor-sharp strings attached: other wealthy families around the world are now permitted to hunt Grace.