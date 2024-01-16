Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Raised in the African bush by her mother, 15-year-old Cady Heron moves back to America and enrols at North Shore High School where she is befriended by misfits Janis and Damian. They persuade Cady to infiltrate a coterie of the most popular students known as The Plastics, ruled by Regina George. Cady agrees to their plan, but the Plastics gradually infect her outlook on life and she risks becoming the next mean girl.

Comedy Of The Week

Classics teacher Paul Hunham incurs the wrath of headmaster Dr Hardy Woodrup by failing the son of a powerful senator. As punishment, Woodrup selects Paul to remain on campus over Christmas to chaperone the boys who won’t be travelling home for the holidays. Fate conspires to reduce the Yuletide stragglers to Paul, head cook Mary Lamb and student Angus Tully. The unholy trinity thaws out common ground in snow-laden seclusion.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

No-nonsense investigative reporter Kay receives a tip-off about the shocking and inhuman treatment of residents at the Rainbow Bridge Care Home in Hong Kong. Kay goes undercover to corroborate the allegations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse under the care of the facility’s warden and nurse. As she gathers evidence of wrongdoing, Kay glimpses inhumanity and neglect first hand and channels her anger into a fierce crusade for justice on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.

Also Released This Week...

A live recording of Rachel Beaujean and Ricardo Bustamante's celebrated production with choreography by Marius Petipa after Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot. Former Bolshoi Ballet principals Olga Smirnova and Jacopo Tissi perform the lead roles under the baton of conductor Ermanno Florio.

A nameless mother gives birth just as a devastating deluge renders London uninhabitable. Accompanied by her husband, the mother and newborn nervously head north to stay with his parents. The odyssey leads to unexpected tragedy and mother and baby face an uncertain future.

A 50th anniversary re-issue of Werner Herzog's 1974 classic, based on actual events. A mysterious young man appears in 19th century Nuremberg, unable to speak or to walk. Kindly professor Daumer takes the boy in and attempts to reintroduce Kaspar back into polite society.

Joseph Fiennes plays Gareth Southgate in James Graham's acclaimed drama about the beautiful game, directed by Rupert Goold. The production was filmed live on the stage of the National Theatre in London. Southgate inherits the poisoned chalice of England manager from Sam Allardyce.

Ann Yee and Natalie Abrahami direct Dvorak's fairy tale in three acts, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Sir Antonio Pappano. Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian embodies the role of the enchanting water nymph.