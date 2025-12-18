Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Following the death of their eldest son Neteyam during a fierce battle with members of the Resources Development Administration (RDA) led by Colonel Miles Quaritch, Jake Sully, wife Neytiri, remaining children Lo’ak and Tuktirey and adopted daughter Kiri settle into their new way of life at sea with the Metkayina tribe. A dangerous new tribe led by Varang poses a threat to the family unit’s simple existence and once again, they feel compelled to fight for survival.

Animation Of The Week

SpongeBob SquarePants is finally tall enough to ride the Shipwreck rollercoaster at the local amusement park but he chickens out at the last minute. Every hero’s journey starts with one squish so SpongeBob resolves to prove his intestinal fortitude by earning a coveted Swashbuckler’s Certificate. He accidentally summons The Flying Dutchman and feisty sidekick Barb, who set the whippersnapper a series of challenges that are a cunning ruse to get SpongeBob to break the pirate’s curse.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Launched in 2006 by founder Julian Assange, WikiLeaks published confidential material and classified documents supplied by anonymous sources to shine a light on people in power and decisions taken behind closed doors. Documentary filmmaker Eugene Jarecki is granted unprecedented access to Assange to paint a vivid portrait of the publisher and activist and his struggle to avoid extradition to America on charges of leaking classified information.

Also Released This Week...

Best friends Doug and Griff became obsessed with the film Anaconda when they were children and they have always dreamt of remaking their favourite picture. When both men find themselves in the grip of a mid-life crisis, they fast track their film-making ambitions and head into the Amazon jungle.

Spirited rebel Elfie continues to exasperate elders Brimur and Vendla with her unelfceptable behaviour. They decide by majority vote to put Elfie under house arrest. Regardless, she leaves her room and encounters an elite team of Elfkin operatives who use gadgets to carry out top-secret missions.