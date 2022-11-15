Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Superstar chef Julian Slowik is a rock star of molecular gastronomy. Up to 12 patrons per sitting each pay $1,250 for an immersive, theatrical experience at his exclusive island restaurant Hawthorne, which is accessed via private ferry. Tonight’s patrons include waspish food critic Lillian Bloom and her editor, and effusive foodie Tyler and his last-minute date Margot. Following an artful amuse bouche, Slowik tenderises his customers’ preconceptions and the aroma of violence hangs in the air.

Comedy of the Week

Freelance journalist Fletch arrives in Boston from Rome at the behest of his recent bedfellow Angela de Grassi. Her father has been kidnapped by three thugs with guns and the ransom is the family’s stolen Picasso painting worth around 20 million dollars, which is reportedly in the possession of germophobic art dealer Ronald Horan. Unfortunately, Fletch’s base of operations in Boston, a rented townhouse, contains a murdered woman and he is the prime suspect for her demise.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

New parent Sophie looks back 20 years to a holiday in Turkey with her idealistic divorced father Calum when she was just 11. While the sun beats down on father and daughter, young Sophie glimpses chinks in Calum’s emotional armour in the aftermath of his marriage falling apart.

Also Released This Week...

Jewish-American 11-year-old Paul Graff attends Public School 173 in 1980 New York where he befriends African-American classmate Johnny Davis, who is repeating the year. The boys become friends but prejudices repeatedly test their bond.

Journalist and filmmaker Silverio Gama flexes his creative muscles in Los Angeles and is honoured with a prestigious international award. Celebrated back in Mexico for his achievements, Silverio returns to his homeland with his family and experiences an existential crisis.

Teenager Maren learns from her absent father that she may have inherited her hunger for human flesh from the mother she has never known. She embarks on a quest to track down the missing matriarch and crosses paths with fellow "eater" Lee.

Many years ago, Clara saw the Virgin Mary, forging her reputation as a healer and soothsayer. Believers make pilgrimages to the village to glimpse Clara, and her controlling mother Fresia exploits the religious fervour by demanding donations from visitors.

Every year, spirits led by Jacob Marley select one despicable soul to redeem on Christmas Eve for the enrichment of mankind. Against the advice of Marley, the team pledges to rehabilitate misanthropic New York media consultant Clint Briggs, who trades in disinformation and division.

Searcher Clade is a farmer, who tends the land to provide for his wife Meridian and teenage son Ethan. Out of the blue, the Clades receive a visit from Callisto Mal, who needs a team to urgently join her on an expedition into the wondrous land of Avalonia.

In spring 2019, Australian comedian Tim Minchin returned to the stage accompanied by an eight-piece live band for a world tour. Filmed live in 2021 at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, this concert film brings Minchin's brand of satirical humour to cinema audiences for the first time.