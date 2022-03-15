Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Cockney octogenarian Joanie Taylor receives news that her estranged sister Nell is dying but she isn’t interested in burying hatchets or making amends. Her grandson Jamie coaxes her on a madcap road trip from London to Ireland via a night of drug-fuelled clubbing in Liverpool with the intention of reuniting the siblings and healing old wounds. En route, Joanie and Jamie encounter militant vegan arsonists, rambunctious rugby teams and crazed police officers on motorbikes.

Comedy of the Week

Forty-six-year-old shipyard worker Maurice Flitcroft is facing redundancy after years of dedicated toil to provide for his wife Jean and three sons in Barrow-in-Furness. During televised coverage of the 104th Open Championship at Carnoustie where Tom Watson beats Jack Newton by one shot after a tense 18-hole playoff, Maurice experiences a spiritual awakening. The complete novice earns his place at Royal Birkdale in 1976 by falsely claiming to be a professional golfer on the entry form.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Fahrije’s husband went missing during the war in Kosovo like so many of the men in her village. In order to provide for her two children, Fahrije enlists the help of other grief-stricken widows to launch a small-scale business selling a locally sourced food product. The enterprise galvanises the women and creates a strong sisterly bond that threatens patriarchal rule in the village. Men are threatened by the women’s new found independence, sparking civil unrest.

Also Released This Week...

At the Acropolis of Athens, actor Bill Murray joins world renowned cellist Jan Vogler for a special evening of music, literature, and poetry including pieces by JS Bach, Van Morrison, Walt Whitman, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

Social media influencer Jonty exists through lens of his smartphone and nothing is off limits to feed his hunger for likes. He moves into a college student house with Amber, Pete and Zauna and discovers that the residence is haunted.

Gail Bishop is the first black woman to hold the position of "Master" of a hall of residence at Ancaster College. Her recent appointment creates friction but Gail is determined to use her position of privilege to affect positive change and revitalise centuries-old traditions.

Fifteen-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Olga is exiled from her homeland to Switzerland, where she is preparing for the forthcoming European Championship in Stuttgart. Struggling to fit in with new teammates in foreign surroundings, Olga cannot help but think of her homeland.

French-Chinese call centre worker Emilie has a lousy attitude for someone who engages with the public. Living in a district of the French capital known as Les Olympiades, Emilie begrudgingly advertises for a female roommate and is shocked when one hopeful, Camille, turns out to be man.

Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom celebrates the lifeblood of planet Earth. Featuring music by Radiohead, Jonny Greenwood, Richard Tognetti and William Barton, River explores the waterways which have shaped our landscapes and history across six continents.

Gregory Doran and Owen Horsley direct a live rehearsal of the Bard's history play, which was recorded in the Ashcroft Room of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon as part of the Open Rehearsal Project 2021 during the Covid pandemic.

Residents of a three-storey apartment complex face personal challenges and conflicts over the course of a decade. Teenager Andrea is under the influence of alcohol when he drives his car at speed into the apartment of downstairs neighbours Lucio and Sara.

Wayne bankrolls x-rated fantasy The Farmer's Daughters starring his fame-hungry girlfriend Maxine, Bobby-Lynne and bona fide porn star Jackson Hole. The crew ventures into the Texan countryside to shoot on location at a farm belonging to elderly couple Howard and Pearl.