Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Jaime Reyes graduates from college and excitedly returns home to his close-knit family. Fate propels Jaime onto a different course and an ancient relic of alien biotechnology known as the Scarab chooses him as its symbiotic host. He is transformed into the superhero Blue Beetle, who is protected by an incredible suit of armour. Powerful businesswoman Victoria Kord is determined to acquire the Scarab and she dispatches hulking bodyguard Conrad Carapax to realise her diabolical vision.

Comedy of the Week

Irrepressibly optimistic Border Terrier Reggie is devoted to his human Doug until the heartless owner abandons him on city streets. At first, Reggie is in denial but straight-shooting Boston Terrier Bug opens Reggie’s eyes to the shocking truth about Doug. Despair turns to rage and Reggie vows to make Doug pay for his cruelty by biting off the owner’s favourite appendage. Bug rallies his friends Maggie and Hunter to join Reggie on an epic odyssey.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Stephane Belcourt returns to his close-knit home town for the first time in decades as brand ambassador of a famous cognac distillery. He is shocked to find that Lucas Andrieu, son of his teenage first love Thomas, is one of the distillery company’s executives. Memories of the past consume Stephane and he recalls his formative years, when homosexuality was forced to linger in the shadows, and a young Stephane fell head over heels in love with Thomas.

Also Released This Week...

Allison, Clifton, Dewayne, King, Shanika, Lisa and her cheating ex-boyfriend Nnamdi head to a cabin in the woods to celebrate the Juneteenth national holiday. A diabolical mastermind forces the group to play blatantly racist board game The Blackening, which punishes losing players.

A 25th anniversary release of Lars von Trier's controversial, award-winning drama-comedy about a group of young men and women living outside Copenhagen who get their kicks from pretending to be intellectually and developmentally disabled.

A special two night event broadcast live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The band play different set lists each night spanning their entire career from 1983's Kill 'Em All to 2023's 72 Seasons.

A sparkling 4K restoration of director Sidney Lumet's tightly wound crime drama. Shot in flashback after the title character takes a potentially fatal bullet, the film traces the rise of police officer Frank Serpico through the ranks of the NYPD after graduating from police academy.