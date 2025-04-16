Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Twin brothers Smoke and Stack are determined to leave the upheaval of the past where it belongs. The siblings return to their hometown of Clarksdale in the south and Smoke and Stack quickly discover that an insidious evil has taken root among their friends and neighbours. Creatures of the night led by the menacing Remmick, who possess the power to rejuvenate the sickly with one bite, lurk in the shadows. Smoke and Stack lead the resistance against this insidious infection.

Action Of The Week

Navy SEAL team Alpha One led by Captain Eric is pinned down inside a residential address by Iraqi insurgents during the 2006 Battle of Ramadi. When the US soldiers are fatally wounded during a planned extraction by an IED, Alpha Two led by Jake bravely answers the call for reinforcements as hails of bullets scythe through the besieged neighbourhood.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Born and raised in County Clare, author Edna O’Brien created uproar in 1960s Ireland with her sexually frank debut novel, The Country Girls. The book was banned and burned but O’Brien gained in popularity worldwide. Before her death in July 2024, she reflected on her career and life for documentary filmmaker, Sinead O’Shea. This feature-length portrait includes excerpts from the author’s diaries, read aloud by Oscar-nominated Irish actress Jessie Buckley.

Also Released This Week...

As Earth approaches another mass extinction event, scientific experts ponder whether there is still time to save and revitalise what remains, and balance the competing demands of a growing human population and the fragile natural world.

An anthology of four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland, California. The film begins with Strength In Numbers: The Gilman Strikes Back detailing the aftermath of a vicious attack on an underground punk club orchestrated by a gang of skinheads.

English teacher Tom Michell arrives in 1976 Buenos Aires to take up a position at St George's College under headmaster Buckle. During a vacation in Punta Del Este in Uruguay, Tom rescues a stricken penguin from an oil slick on a beach ad the bird accompanies him back to Argentina.

A digitally remastered 4K presentation of the 1972 film Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii directed by Adrian Maben including a crisp audio mix by Steven Wilson. The set list includes Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun, Mademoiselle Nobs, A Saucerful Of Secrets and Careful With That Axe, Eugene.

A 20th anniversary re-release of the stop-motion adventure. A huge, mysterious rabbit-like creature begins to decimate the town's numerous vegetable plots and their oversized legumes. Competition hostess Lady Tottington implores Wallace and Gromit to catch the creature at all costs.