Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Teenager Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids wrestle with growing pains and the responsibility that comes with transforming into Shazam and their heroic alter egos. The Daughters of Atlas aka Hespera, Kalypso and Anthea arrive on Earth in search of stolen magic. The vengeful ancient gods threaten humanity and the only brave souls standing in their destructive path are Shazam and his brightly costumed compatriots.

Horror of the Week

In 1918 Texas, teenager Pearl begrudgingly completes her chores to appease her domineering German immigrant mother Ruth. The pair have been isolated at Powder Kegs Farm for weeks to prevent the Spanish Flu from crossing the threshold and potentially dealing a fatal blow to Pearl’s paralysed father. Pearl dreams of becoming a dancer in Hollywood. The projectionist of the local cinema fans the flames of the teenager’s rebellion and mother and daughter clash violently.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Afghan refugee Yahya lives with his mother in Padeh and he escapes arid reality by nurturing a love affair with cinema. When he’s not dreaming of the big screen, Yahya joins other local children at a nearby landfill to scavenge for plastic. By chance, Yahya comes into possession of director Asghar Farhadi’s 2017 Academy Award for The Salesman, which was misplaced in the back of a taxi then lost again by an elderly postal worker. The boy resolves to return the trophy to its rightful owner.

Also Released This Week...

A community hospital in Yorkshire affectionately known as the Beth is threatened with closure. The chairman of the hospital trust invites a film crew to spend time on the Shirley Bassey and Dusty Springfield geriatric wards, interviewing Sister Gilpin, Dr Valentine and the residents.

Simmy travels from India to leafy Slough to marry Raj, the eldest son of a dysfunctional clan that lives in a terraced suburban house in Slough. The groom-to-be refuses to go through with the arranged nuptials and flees, leaving emotional devastation and confusion in his wake.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Francois Girard's atmospheric staging of Wagner's emotionally wrought opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York. Cunning sorceress Ortrud enchants her new husband Count Telramund.

Private detective Phillip Marlowe is drawn into the violent underbelly of 1930s Los Angeles at the behest of Clare Cavendish. She hires Marlowe to find her ex-boyfriend Nico Peterson and a supposedly open and shut case reveals a cesspit of vice, desire and betrayal.

Antonio Pappano conducts Andrei Serban's staging of Puccini's final opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. Emperor Altoum, ruler of ancient China, is desperate to see his spirited daughter Princess Turandot married so she can assume the throne.

Dom is devastated when his long-term partner Gia breaks up with him. By chance, he connects with dauntless free spirit Yas, who is also facing relationship woes connected to her ex-boyfriend Jules. During a serendipitous day, Dom and Yas share their feelings and gain a fresh perspective.