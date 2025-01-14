Top 3 Films of the Week


Blockbuster Of The Week

A Complete Unknown (15)


Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. Photo: Macall Polay. Copyright: Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. Photo: Macall Polay. Copyright: Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in wintry 1961 New York to visit his idol, Woody Guthrie, in self-imposed convalescence with Huntington’s disease at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital. An impromptu acoustic performance of a song that Bob has written for Woody propels his star into the ascendancy. Pete Seeger invites Bob to stay with his wife Toshi and their children until the prodigy finds his footing. An open mic at Gerdes Folk City introduces Bob to singer Joan Baez.



Find A Complete Unknown in the cinemas


Horror Of The Week

Wolf Man (15)


Julia Garner as Charlotte, Matilda Firth as Ginger and Christopher Abbott as Blake in Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove. Copyright: Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Julia Garner as Charlotte, Matilda Firth as Ginger and Christopher Abbott as Blake in Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell.

Blake inherits his childhood home in rural Oregon after his father vanishes without trace and is presumed dead. He persuades his wife Charlotte to travel from San Francisco to visit the property with their young daughter Ginger. The family arrives at night and an unseen animal attacks the clan, forcing Blake, Charlotte and Ginger to barricade themselves inside the house. The beast circles the residence and inside, Blake begins to behave oddly.



Find Wolf Man in the cinemas


Critic's Choice Of The Week

Vermiglio (15)


Giuseppe De Domenico as Pietro Riso and Martina Scrinzi as Lucia Graziadei in Vermiglio, directed by Maura Delpero. Copyright: Modern Films. All Rights Reserved.
Giuseppe De Domenico as Pietro Riso and Martina Scrinzi as Lucia Graziadei in Vermiglio, directed by Maura Delpero. Copyright: Modern Films. All Rights Reserved.

In 1944, residents of the mountain village Vermiglio are aware of the Second World War but conflict seems to be a distant threat. Schoolteacher Cesare continues to mould impressionable minds and preach compassion and decency, returning home to his wife Adele and their children Lucia, Ada and Flavia. Army deserter Pietro arrives unannounced in the village and attempts to hide with the help of Lucia’s cousin Attillo. As seasons pass, Lucia is irresistibly and tragically drawn to Pietro.



Find Vermiglio in the cinemas


 

Also Released This Week...

Emmanuelle (18)

Emmanuelle works for a luxury hotel brand and travels around the world to evaluate portfolio properties and uphold five-star standards. She is dispatched to Hong Kong to cast a critical eye over the hotel run by Margot. In a foreign city, Emmanuelle seeks out pleasure in myriad forms.

Find Emmanuelle in the cinemas


Here (12A)

Al Young and wife Rose move into a house in the 1940s and raise a family. Eldest son Richard gets his girlfriend Margaret pregnant when he is 18 and the young couple bring up their daughter Vanessa in the house and eventually inherit the property.

Find Here in the cinemas


Panda Plan (15)

Film star Jackie Chan travels to Noah City Walk Zoo with his agent David to publicly adopt the latest arrival, a baby panda named HuHu. The adorable creature is safely in the care of keeper Su Xiaozhu until a team of mercenaries gatecrashes the ceremony, intent on stealing the bear.

Find Panda Plan in the cinemas


William Tell (15)

King Albrecht dispatches sadistic Viceroy Gessler to extinguish pockets of rebellion in Switzerland. Anti-war hero William Tell proves a persistent thorn in the side of Gessler and the Austrian invaders. He joins a fierce rebellion led by good friend Stauffacher.

Find William Tell in the cinemas