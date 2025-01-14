Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in wintry 1961 New York to visit his idol, Woody Guthrie, in self-imposed convalescence with Huntington’s disease at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital. An impromptu acoustic performance of a song that Bob has written for Woody propels his star into the ascendancy. Pete Seeger invites Bob to stay with his wife Toshi and their children until the prodigy finds his footing. An open mic at Gerdes Folk City introduces Bob to singer Joan Baez.

Horror Of The Week

Blake inherits his childhood home in rural Oregon after his father vanishes without trace and is presumed dead. He persuades his wife Charlotte to travel from San Francisco to visit the property with their young daughter Ginger. The family arrives at night and an unseen animal attacks the clan, forcing Blake, Charlotte and Ginger to barricade themselves inside the house. The beast circles the residence and inside, Blake begins to behave oddly.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1944, residents of the mountain village Vermiglio are aware of the Second World War but conflict seems to be a distant threat. Schoolteacher Cesare continues to mould impressionable minds and preach compassion and decency, returning home to his wife Adele and their children Lucia, Ada and Flavia. Army deserter Pietro arrives unannounced in the village and attempts to hide with the help of Lucia’s cousin Attillo. As seasons pass, Lucia is irresistibly and tragically drawn to Pietro.

Also Released This Week...

Emmanuelle works for a luxury hotel brand and travels around the world to evaluate portfolio properties and uphold five-star standards. She is dispatched to Hong Kong to cast a critical eye over the hotel run by Margot. In a foreign city, Emmanuelle seeks out pleasure in myriad forms.

Al Young and wife Rose move into a house in the 1940s and raise a family. Eldest son Richard gets his girlfriend Margaret pregnant when he is 18 and the young couple bring up their daughter Vanessa in the house and eventually inherit the property.

Film star Jackie Chan travels to Noah City Walk Zoo with his agent David to publicly adopt the latest arrival, a baby panda named HuHu. The adorable creature is safely in the care of keeper Su Xiaozhu until a team of mercenaries gatecrashes the ceremony, intent on stealing the bear.

King Albrecht dispatches sadistic Viceroy Gessler to extinguish pockets of rebellion in Switzerland. Anti-war hero William Tell proves a persistent thorn in the side of Gessler and the Austrian invaders. He joins a fierce rebellion led by good friend Stauffacher.