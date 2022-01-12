Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Twenty-five years after the sleepy town of Woodsboro was shocked by a streak of brutal murders perpetrated by menacing Ghostface, a new killer in the distinctive mask targets a group of teenagers and resurrects deadly secrets from the community’s tortured past. Plucky survivors Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley are drawn into a new nightmare that proves the killer is always someone you know.

Drama of the Week

Botanist Jessica Holland travels to Bogota to visit her sister Karen, who is recuperating in hospital from a mysterious malady. In the early hours of the morning, Jessica is rudely woken by a short, almost metallic thud. She initially blames construction work in a neighbouring property but that explanation is quickly debunked. Playing detective, Jessica visits sound engineer Hernan to recreate the disturbance. When Jessica experiences the thuds again, she realises no-one else can hear them.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary exploring the day-to-day life of a dairy animal called Luma. The film opens with her giving birth to a calf but the pair are quickly separated on an industrial farm where time is precious and the herd must be quickly and efficiently milked for profit. The film follows Luma as she fulfils daily demands, punctuated by moments when she and the herd are released on to green pastures to graze.

Also Released This Week...

A documentary about the class divide in the People's Republic of China and what it means to live the so-called "Chinese Dream". The three-part impressionistic portrait highlights how ascending the social strata remains pure fantasy for the hard-working majority.

Hairdresser Liz Evans learns that mayor Tom Jenkins has secured a council meeting majority vote to replace The Lyric cinema in Carmarthen with a shopping centre constructed by his property developer pal. Liz takes up temporary residence in The Lyric to safeguard the listed building.