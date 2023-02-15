Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Scott Lang and his partner Hope Van Dyne aka Ant-Man and Wasp are sucked into the Quantum Realm by a “sub-atomic Hubble telescope” designed by Scott’s spunky 18-year-old daughter Cassie. The teenager and Hope’s parents Hank and Janet are also wrenched from our reality into a fantastical hidden universe where buildings move on giant legs and genocidal time traveller Kang the Conqueror patiently awaits the return of a duplicitous old friend.

Animation of the Week

One-inch-tall, googly-eyed talking shell Marcel lives with his grandmother Nana Connie and their pet lint Alan in a house that has been vacant since previous owners Mark and Larissa vociferously parted company. The uncertain fate of Marcel’s shell family is a source of unspoken anguish. Filmmaker Dean rents Marcel’s house and becomes fascinated by day-to-day activities of his tiny housemate. He begins filming Marcel for a documentary and uploads footage to the internet.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Felice Lasco lives in Cairo with his Egyptian wife Arlette, far removed from memories of his formative years in Italy. At his spouse’s insistence, Felice agrees to return to Naples for the first time since he was a teenager to lay ghosts of the past to rest. Certain streets and neighbourhoods spark bittersweet memories for Felice. Fond reminiscence sours when he is reunited with an old school friend, who is now one of the most powerful crime bosses in Naples.

Also Released This Week...

Ellis French escapes the thinly veiled homophobia of his mother Inez by enrolling in the Marines. At a time when gay enlistees hide their sexual orientation under the banner of "don't ask, don't tell", Ellis hopes to find a new community by training under sadistic drill sergeant Laws.

Giles Terera plays a refugee of slavery in Clint Dyer's brutal and minimalist staging of Shakespeare, which was recorded live on the stage of the National Theatre in London. Othello promotes Cassio above his trusted advisor Iago and the scheming right-hand man hatches a diabolical plan.

New York City bookshop worker Tom falls in love with a customer named Sandra. They conduct a whirlwind romance then Sandra drops a bombshell: her brother is in dire financial straits. Tom offers to ask his wealthy father Richard for the necessary funds.

New York lawyer Peter Miller receives a panicked visit from his ex-wife Kate. Their 17-year-old son Nicholas has been playing truant from school for a month. Peter allows Nicholas to move in with him but the teenager continues to suffer, unable to articulate the darkness that consumes him.