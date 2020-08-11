Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Ageing woodcarver Geppetto pour his heart and soul into fashioning a puppet boy, which he christens Pinocchio. The sculpted creation magically comes to life and yearns for adventure far from the safety of his father’s workshop. Led astray by Wolf and Cat, Pinocchio embarks on a fantastical odyssey in the company of magical folk including Fairy and her snail housekeeper.

Documentary Of The Week

An immersive portrait of the art world, seen through the eyes of people who are fascinated with Dutch master painter Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn and will do anything to own his works. These subjects include avid collectors Eijk and Rose-Marie De Mol van Otterloo, Thomas Kaplan and the Duke of Buccleuch. Dutch art dealer Jan Six embarks on a deeply personal quest to forge close ties to two “new” Rembrandt paintings and French baron Eric de Rothschild offers two precious Rembrandts for sale.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Sixteen-year-old schoolgirl Milla Finlay should have the world at her feet in between violin lessons and heart-to-hearts with her psychiatrist father Henry and concert pianist mother Anna. Instead, Milla is bravely contending with cancer treatment and the shattering realisation that she may slip from the loving embrace of this world without experiencing the pangs of love. That changes on a train platform when tattooed 20-something Moses attempts to fleece her for money to feed his habit.

Also Released This Week...

Driver for hire Kurt Kuncle is desperate to boost the number of followers to his online channel @kurtsworld96. He hatches a plan to fit his car with cameras and live broadcast the deaths of irredeemable passengers on his channel.