Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

During a post-graduation trip to Bali, Lily falls head over heels in love with a handsome local called Gede and the young couple hastily decide to marry. With just four days until the nuptials, Lily’s divorced parents David and Georgia secretly agree a truce to carry out an underhand plan to break up the couple so Lily doesn’t make the same mistake as them. Unaware of her parents’ intentions, Lily introduces Gede to David and Georgia.

Comedy of the Week

Dante Hicks and Randal Graves work side-by-side at Quick Stop Groceries in New Jersey. During a heated conversation, Randal suffers a heart attack and is rushed into surgery. During his recovery, Randal decides to make his own film based on real-life events at the convenience store, Dante follows doctor’s orders and wholeheartedly supports his buddy. As production begins with Randal directing himself, Dante seeks guidance from his girlfriend Becky.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Eighteen-year-old high school student Robert is encouraged to pursue his ambition of becoming a comic book artist by his teacher Mr Katano. When Mr Katano dies suddenly, Robert stuns his parents by moving out of home to live in squalor. He continues to chase his dream of becoming a comic book artist and he strikes up a rivalry bordering on friendship with another gifted hopeful called Miles.

Also Released This Week...

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Canadian musician Leonard Cohen is perhaps best known as the writer of the soaring lament Hallelujah. This documentary uses the song as a framing device for their feature-length tribute to the poet and singer including never-before-seen archival materials.

During an expedition in the woods, 12-year-old gymnast Tinja stumbles upon a strange egg and brings home her discovery, giving it pride of place in her bed. The creature that eventually emerges from the egg becomes the girl's closest friend.

The animated CBeebies series for pre-schoolers created by Grant Orchard, which is narrated by Alexander Armstrong, invades multiplexes with a compendium of eight episodes.

Newcomer Mark plays for the B squad of the South London Stags gay rugby team. At an away fixture, alcohol flows and Mark catches the eye of A team stalwart Warren. A spark of sexual attraction ignites a passionate encounter but both men already have partners.

Air stewardess Jackie Brown finds herself caught between her employer, gun smuggler Ordell Robbie, and the authorities in the shape of ATF agent Ray Nicolette and LAPD detective Mark Dargus. She engineers a crafty double-cross aided by bail bondsman Max Cherry.

Incorporating previously unseen concert footage, this hallucinogenic cinematic experience embarks on an audio-visual space odyssey in the company of David Bowie, tracing the rock star's rise to fame and his musical output over six decades in his own words.

Grammy Award-winning American soprano Renee Fleming tours the French capital and she performs opera selections connected to Paris in the company of Polish tenor Piotr Beczala, French soprano Axelle Fanyo and French baritone Alexandre Duhamel.

Robin A Smith conducts a concert performance of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre in London. The performance incorporates movement from Circa Contemporary Circus under the artistic direction of Yaron Lifschitz.