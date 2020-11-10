Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

After more than 40 years of dedicated service, Stanley decides to retire from the overnight shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish drive through restaurant in Albion, Michigan. He has saved up money to move back home to take care of his mother, who is suffering from dementia. Before he bids farewell to the job and his best friend Dale, Stanley must train his replacement: a young father called Jevon, who has been in trouble with the law and treats the opportunity at Oscar’s with disdain.

Drama Of The Week

Yale Law student JD Vance is a former Marine from southern Ohio, who stands on the precipice of landing his dream job. Unfortunately, a family emergency forces him to return home to his emotionally volatile mother Bev, who is in the grip of addiction. Recalling his childhood with his resilient grandmother Mamaw, who raised him and his sister Lindsay, JD confronts the ghosts of the past with resolve.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Born Eleanora Fagan in 1915 Philadelphia, jazz singer Billie Holiday burned bright for 44 years with songs including God Bless The Child, I Loves You, Porgy, I Only Have Eyes For You and Strange Fruit. This documentary draws on more than 200 hours of previously unheard interviews recorded in the 1970s by the journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl. Home movie footage, archive material and stills are combined with performances in colour for the first time.