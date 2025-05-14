Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The horror franchise goes back to the beginning to expose the chain of events that set the deadly curse in motion, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein. College student Stefanie Reyes is plagued by a violent recurring nightmare that suggests her entire family could be cursed. Stefanie is determined to break the tragic cycle and she heads back to her hometown to track down the one person who knows the shocking truth.

Thriller Of The Week

Shortly after 2am, paramedic Maddie Finch receives a panicked telephone call from her 18-year-old daughter Alice, who hasn’t returned home after a heated argument that ended with the teenager storming out of the house and stealing her father’s car. Maddie learns that her daughter has been involved in a hit-and-run on Hallow Road and a young girl now lies motionless on the asphalt. Maddie jumps into her car with husband Frank in the driver’s seat and they race to the scene.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Lille Symphony Orchestra’s internationally renowned conductor Thibaut Desormeaux is diagnosed with leukaemia and requires a bone marrow transplant. Adopted when he was young, Thibaut discovers he has a younger brother who might be a potential donor match. He tracks down mild-mannered school cafeteria worker Jimmy Lecocq, who enjoys playing trombone in his local marching band. Their worlds are poles apart and Thibaut feels guilty that he has been blessed with a charmed life.

Also Released This Week...

A deadly virus infects the British population, transforming everyday folk into slavering zombies. Several days after the outbreak, a coma patient called Jim awakes in a London hospital, to find a city deserted of all human life.

The final of the annual music competition is broadcast live from St Jakobshalle in Basel following Nemo's victory on behalf of Switzerland with their track The Code. The evening's hosts are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer.

Seventeen-year-old Sam prepares for a three-day hike in the Catskills with her father Chris and his oldest friend, Matt. The close bond between the two men is evident in their back-and-forth banter and Sam acts as a reluctant mediator when long-held grievances are aired.

Singer-songwriter Abel is in the vice-like grip of insomnia and unable to get the sleep he needs to replenish his creative juices. Teetering on the brink of a nervous breakdown, he encounters the beguiling Anima and she slowly unravels the core of his existence.

Stitch flees the penal colony for dangerous animals and crash-lands on Earth, ending up in a dog pound in Hawaii. There, little orphan Lilo and her older sister Nani choose to adopt the mischievous otherworldly creature and the girl's love helps the alien visitor to reform.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Richard Strauss's one-act biblical opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York, which stars soprano Elza van den Heever in the demanding title role of Claus Guth's production.

Ethan Hunt and fellow Impossible Missions Force (IMF) operatives Benji Dunn and Luther Stickell continue to battle the rogue artificial intelligence, which sank a Russian nuclear submarine. The only way to undermine the threat is to track down the two halves of the interlocking 3D key.

A grief-stricken family explores a new way of life in an award-winning documentary. Nik Payne and wife Maria raise their four children Ulv, Falk, Freja and Ronja on an isolated farm in Norway. When Maria dies, Nik is forced to forge a new path with his children in modern society.

A quartet of Christopher Wheeldon ballets, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Koen Kessels. The programme includes Fool's Paradise, The Two Of Us, Us and An American In Paris.