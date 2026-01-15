Top 3 Films of the Week


Blockbuster Of The Week

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (18)


Ralph Fiennes as Dr Kelson in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta. Photo: Miya Mizuno. Copyright: CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ralph Fiennes as Dr Kelson in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta. Photo: Miya Mizuno. Copyright: CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Separated from his father and home, teenager Spike has a close encounter with menacing gang leader Jimmy Crystal that rapidly becomes a nightmare he cannot escape. As the youngster faces a harrowing ordeal, Dr Kelson is shocked to forge a connection to the hulking Alpha known as Samson. Continued observation reveals a new glimmer of hope for survivors of the contagion.



Find 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple in the cinemas


Comedy Of The Week

Rental Family (12A)


Brendan Fraser as Phillip Vanderploeg and Shannon Gorman as Mia Kawasaki in Rental Family, directed by Hikari. Photo: James Lisle. Copyright: Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Brendan Fraser as Phillip Vanderploeg and Shannon Gorman as Mia Kawasaki in Rental Family, directed by Hikari. Photo: James Lisle. Copyright: Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

American actor Phillip Vanderploeg lives in Tokyo, where he found fleeting fame as a superhero character in a toothpaste TV commercial. He agrees to work for the rental family agency run by Shinji (Takehiro Hira). Phillip accepts simultaneous assignments. Firstly, he pretends to be the long-lost father of Mia Kawasaki so her mother Hitomi can enrol her in a private school. He also poses as a journalist to interview retired actor Kikuo Hasegawa.



Find Rental Family in the cinemas


Critic's Choice Of The Week

The Voice Of Hind Rajab (15)


Saja Kilani as Rana Hassan Faqih, Motaz Malhees as Omar A Alqam and Clara Khoury as Nisreen Jeries Qawas in The Voice Of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Copyright: Willa Productions/Altitude Film Distribution. All Rights Reserved.
Saja Kilani as Rana Hassan Faqih, Motaz Malhees as Omar A Alqam and Clara Khoury as Nisreen Jeries Qawas in The Voice Of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Copyright: Willa Productions/Altitude Film Distribution. All Rights Reserved.

Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) emergency call responder Omar A Alqam learns that five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab is trapped in a car during the 2024 conflict in the Gaza Strip and eventually makes contact with the terrified child. Supported by his supervisor, Rana Hassan Faqih, Omar implores ambulance coordinator Mahdi M Aljamal to send paramedics to rescue Hind from the war zone. However, any incursion by the PRCS could be met with deadly force.



Find The Voice Of Hind Rajab in the cinemas


 

Also Released This Week...

Megadeth: Behind The Mask (15)

The thrash metal band's co-founder and guitarist, Dave Mustaine, reflects on 40 years of Megadeth and provides track-by-track thoughts on the group's final studio album, which is played in full as part of the special event.

Find Megadeth: Behind The Mask in the cinemas


Miss Moxy (U)

Pampered house cat Moxy goes on holiday with nine-year-old Josy and her parents to a farmhouse near Lyon. Farmhouse owner Rita is preparing to appear on Animals Got Talent and catnaps Moxy, who can play the piano. Josy is heartbroken and returns home to the city without her pal.

Find Miss Moxy in the cinemas


NT Live: Hamlet (TBC)

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera assumes the title role of director Robert Hastie's bold reimaging of Shakespeare's tragedy, recorded live in 2025 on the stage of the Lyttelton Theatre. The King of Denmark dies and his brother Claudius assumes the throne.

Find NT Live: Hamlet in the cinemas