Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Separated from his father and home, teenager Spike has a close encounter with menacing gang leader Jimmy Crystal that rapidly becomes a nightmare he cannot escape. As the youngster faces a harrowing ordeal, Dr Kelson is shocked to forge a connection to the hulking Alpha known as Samson. Continued observation reveals a new glimmer of hope for survivors of the contagion.

Comedy Of The Week

American actor Phillip Vanderploeg lives in Tokyo, where he found fleeting fame as a superhero character in a toothpaste TV commercial. He agrees to work for the rental family agency run by Shinji (Takehiro Hira). Phillip accepts simultaneous assignments. Firstly, he pretends to be the long-lost father of Mia Kawasaki so her mother Hitomi can enrol her in a private school. He also poses as a journalist to interview retired actor Kikuo Hasegawa.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) emergency call responder Omar A Alqam learns that five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab is trapped in a car during the 2024 conflict in the Gaza Strip and eventually makes contact with the terrified child. Supported by his supervisor, Rana Hassan Faqih, Omar implores ambulance coordinator Mahdi M Aljamal to send paramedics to rescue Hind from the war zone. However, any incursion by the PRCS could be met with deadly force.

Also Released This Week...

The thrash metal band's co-founder and guitarist, Dave Mustaine, reflects on 40 years of Megadeth and provides track-by-track thoughts on the group's final studio album, which is played in full as part of the special event.

Pampered house cat Moxy goes on holiday with nine-year-old Josy and her parents to a farmhouse near Lyon. Farmhouse owner Rita is preparing to appear on Animals Got Talent and catnaps Moxy, who can play the piano. Josy is heartbroken and returns home to the city without her pal.

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera assumes the title role of director Robert Hastie's bold reimaging of Shakespeare's tragedy, recorded live in 2025 on the stage of the Lyttelton Theatre. The King of Denmark dies and his brother Claudius assumes the throne.