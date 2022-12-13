Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Marine veteran Jake Sully permanently inhabits his Na’vi body to proudly serve as fierce protector of the Omatikaya clan on Pandora. He is happily settled with wife Neytiri, their three biological children Neteyam, Lo’ak and Tuktirey and adopted daughter Kiri. Heavily armed forces return to the moon and Colonel Miles Quaritch is charged with leading an elite team to capture Jake. The Sully clan abandons the Hallelujah Mountains and seeks safe harbour in a reef village of the Metkayina tribe.

Animation of the Week

On Christmas Eve, Marie wishes she could be young and carefree again to enjoy Yuletide as a wide-eyed child. Magically, her dream comes true and her toys come to life. A nutcracker metamorphoses into dashing prince George, who has been cursed by a queen of the rats. Marie accompanies George to the Land of Flowers to break the enchantment, accompanied by crazy toy friends Ram and Ostrich.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A platoon of talking rats infests an unsuspecting town then pretends to be enslaved to music played by Keith on his pipe. Relieved residents happily dip into their pockets and pay Keith’s accomplice, confidence trickster cat Maurice, glad to be rid of the threat of plague. The tricksters enter a town in the grip of a devastating famine and join forces with bookworm Malicia, daughter of the beleaguered Mayor, to solve the perplexing mystery of the missing food.