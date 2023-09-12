Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Several years after the events of Death On the Nile, Hercule Poirot has retired and is happily exiled in Venice after the Second World War. He reluctantly agrees to attend a seance and is stunned when one of the guests is murdered, Surrounded by the potential suspects, Poirot returns to old habits to unmask the perpetrator through logic and a meticulous examination of the evidence.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Francis and younger brother Michael are sons of Caribbean immigrants, who are in the thrall of Toronto’s early hip hop scene during the sweltering summer of 1991. The bond between the pair is tested when Francis quits high school to pursue a career in music, leaving Michael to fend for himself. Tragedy forces them back together to reflect sombrely on the deadly impact of racism.

Also Released This Week...

A newly remastered print of Lasse Hallstrom's mocumentary-style tribute to the Swedish pop quartet including backstage footage and concert performances of his including Dancing Queen, Name Of The Game, SOS and Waterloo.

Young residents of a children's home are excited to travel by bus to see the glam rock outfit but not all of them will get to see their idols. Many years later, Penny, visits Mark Bolan's shrine in Barnes and relives the horrors of that ill-fated bus journey.

Biopic of gay amateur wrestler Saul Armendariz from El Paso, who created an unapologetic "exotico" alter ego called Cassandro in the ring, who openly challenged traditional notions of masculinity in a highly physical sport.

A 30th anniversary release of writer-director Richard Linklater's influential coming of age drama, which revels in the trials and tribulations of high school and junior high students as excitement and emotions run high on the final day of classes in May 1976.

Several years after his mentally challenged brother Anthony suffered at the hands of a gang of hard men, soldier Richard returns to his home own to wreak revenge. He tracks down the leader of the gang and his henchmen to serve up some spectacular just desserts.

Psychotic toad Archibald Vainglorious announces a plan to bulldoze Loris Village to make way for a luxury development. Zhi pledges to secure the deeds to his grandmother's house and save it from demolition by beating Vainglorious in the first Silk Road Rally.