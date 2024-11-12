Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Sixteen years have passed since the death of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in the gladiatorial ring at the hands of Emperor Commodus. Maximus’s son Lucius Verus enters the Colosseum after his home is conquered by tyrannical Emperors Geta and Caracalla, who now lead Rome with an iron fist. Former slave Macrinus cleverly channels Lucius’s rage as part of a plot to seize control of the Empire.

Drama Of The Week

Nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy, scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe channel their efforts into a medical miracle: in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Assisted by formidable Matron Muriel, the tenacious trio invest 10 years of effort to realise a dream for desperate trial patients including Lesley Brown and her husband John., who welcome their baby daughter Louise Joy into the world on July 25, 1978.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary tribute to generations of women, who grew up under the weight of decades of repression and societal taboos in Costa Rica. The collective testimonies of three women – 68-year-old Ana, 69-year-old Patricia and 71-year-old Mayela – captured as voice recordings, are embodied on screen by 65-year-old actor Sol Carballo. She gives voice to stories of sensuality, sexuality, longing, womanhood and hidden desires in a conservative Latin American society.

Also Released This Week...

The Italian tenor marks his 30th anniversary with a special once-in-a-lifetime concert, recorded live at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico. The maestro chooses favourites from his vast repertoire and performs duets with special guests including Ed Sheeran and Will Smith.

The Balsano family has lived in a home in small-town Long Island for generations, but that legacy is under threat. Four generations including aunts, uncles, cousins and one imperious grandmother raise a glass to potentially a final Christmas together and drunkenly reminisce about the past.

On November 20, 2022, Sir Elton John performed his final concert in North America at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. A feature-length documentary chronicles the build-up to the concert and invites the musician to reflect on his early years.

Conor McPherson directs his award-winning drama punctuated by the classic songs of Bob Dylan, which is set in Duluth, Minnesota in the midst of the Great Depression, where lonely people drift through the rooms of an ailing guesthouse. Contains strong language and adult themes.

Born and raised in London, Stephen Austin made his name in the thriving 1990s jungle music scene as MC Stevie Hyper D. A feature-length documentary pays tribute to a charismatic figure of electronic music with on-screen contributions from friends, family, fans and industry figures.

Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J Block headline Bartlett Sher's celebrated staging of the musical working of Shakespeare's The Taming Of The Shrew. The production was filmed live on the stage of the Barbican Theatre in London.

Wedding planner Dominic is swamped in debt after Covid shuts down his business. A funeral planner retires and offers Dominic the opportunity to channel his creative talents in an unexpected new direction. Dominic's gimmicky farewells fail to curry favour with Taoist priest Master Man.