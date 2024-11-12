Blockbuster Of The Week
Gladiator II (15)
Sixteen years have passed since the death of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in the gladiatorial ring at the hands of Emperor Commodus. Maximus’s son Lucius Verus enters the Colosseum after his home is conquered by tyrannical Emperors Geta and Caracalla, who now lead Rome with an iron fist. Former slave Macrinus cleverly channels Lucius’s rage as part of a plot to seize control of the Empire.
Find Gladiator II in the cinemas
Drama Of The Week
Joy (15)
Nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy, scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe channel their efforts into a medical miracle: in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Assisted by formidable Matron Muriel, the tenacious trio invest 10 years of effort to realise a dream for desperate trial patients including Lesley Brown and her husband John., who welcome their baby daughter Louise Joy into the world on July 25, 1978.
Find Joy in the cinemas
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Memories Of A Burning Body (15)
A documentary tribute to generations of women, who grew up under the weight of decades of repression and societal taboos in Costa Rica. The collective testimonies of three women – 68-year-old Ana, 69-year-old Patricia and 71-year-old Mayela – captured as voice recordings, are embodied on screen by 65-year-old actor Sol Carballo. She gives voice to stories of sensuality, sexuality, longing, womanhood and hidden desires in a conservative Latin American society.
Find Memories Of A Burning Body in the cinemas
Also Released This Week...
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration (PG)
The Italian tenor marks his 30th anniversary with a special once-in-a-lifetime concert, recorded live at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico. The maestro chooses favourites from his vast repertoire and performs duets with special guests including Ed Sheeran and Will Smith.Find Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration in the cinemas
Christmas Eve In Miller's Point (12A)
The Balsano family has lived in a home in small-town Long Island for generations, but that legacy is under threat. Four generations including aunts, uncles, cousins and one imperious grandmother raise a glass to potentially a final Christmas together and drunkenly reminisce about the past.Find Christmas Eve In Miller's Point in the cinemas
Elton John: Never Too Late (12A)
On November 20, 2022, Sir Elton John performed his final concert in North America at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. A feature-length documentary chronicles the build-up to the concert and invites the musician to reflect on his early years.Find Elton John: Never Too Late in the cinemas
Girl From The North Country (15)
Conor McPherson directs his award-winning drama punctuated by the classic songs of Bob Dylan, which is set in Duluth, Minnesota in the midst of the Great Depression, where lonely people drift through the rooms of an ailing guesthouse. Contains strong language and adult themes.Find Girl From The North Country in the cinemas
Hyper: The Stevie Hyper D Story (15)
Born and raised in London, Stephen Austin made his name in the thriving 1990s jungle music scene as MC Stevie Hyper D. A feature-length documentary pays tribute to a charismatic figure of electronic music with on-screen contributions from friends, family, fans and industry figures.Find Hyper: The Stevie Hyper D Story in the cinemas
Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical (12A)
Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J Block headline Bartlett Sher's celebrated staging of the musical working of Shakespeare's The Taming Of The Shrew. The production was filmed live on the stage of the Barbican Theatre in London.Find Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical in the cinemas
The Last Dance (12A)
Wedding planner Dominic is swamped in debt after Covid shuts down his business. A funeral planner retires and offers Dominic the opportunity to channel his creative talents in an unexpected new direction. Dominic's gimmicky farewells fail to curry favour with Taoist priest Master Man.Find The Last Dance in the cinemas