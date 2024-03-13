Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Lesbian friends Jamie and Marian hit the road to Florida to escape their woes. The pair pick up a drive-away car – a free rental on the promise that they will deliver it to its intended destination which, conveniently, is Tallahassee. Alas, the car was intended to be picked up by a criminal gang who had stowed some precious cargo in the trunk. With goons on their tail, the girls’ road trip changes to the most bizarre journey of their lives.

Drama Of The Week

In 1940s Australia, spirited nun Sister Eileen runs an orphanage with two Aboriginal staff, George and Sister Mum, which operates largely under the radar of the church. The monastery is expected to contribute to the war effort so Eileen and her team carefully oblige so as not to attract attention to their renegade operation. Late one night, a horseback police patrol deposits a nameless Indigenous boy at the orphanage. He doesn’t appear to speak any English.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Single mother Saori Mugino grows increasingly concerned about her young son Minato following the death of his father. With considerable patience and tenderness, Saori teases the truth out of her boy: he is being cruelly mistreated by class teacher Michitoshi Hori. Saori demands decisive action from the school and she is awestruck by the reluctance of principal Makiko Fushimi to admit fault or punish Mr Hori.

Also Released This Week...

A documentary travels around the world to explore the roles of animals in religion. Beginning with a key question - "Is there an ethical or spiritual way to kill an animal?" - the film interviews scholars, priests and religious leaders to consider whether faiths have overlooked or promoted animal exploitation.

A disaffected white-collar everyman attends self-help groups, none of which appear to have a positive effect on his unedifying life. A chance encounter with charismatic soap salesman Tyler Durden changes everything.

Sam Mendes directs Mark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn as Richard Burton in Jack Thorne's incendiary drama, recorded live on the stage of the National Theatre in London during last year's sold-out run.