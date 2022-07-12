Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The year is 1944 and parents across Britain prepare to send their children into the countryside to escape Germany’s bombs. Siblings Lily, Pattie and Ted Watts are evacuated from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth to stay with Annie Waterbury and her son Thomas. The displaced children encounter injured American soldier Abe, who is hiding out in the railyard, and discover they can play a vital role in the war effort.

Action of the Week

Court Gentry, aka top-secret operative Sierra Six, has spent 18 years working covert missions for the CIA under Denny Carmichael and his predecessor, Donald Fitzroy. An assassination in Bangkok goes awry and Six stumbles upon dark secrets within the upper echelons of the agency he has sworn to serve. Disobeying orders from his superiors, Six becomes a target for sociopathic private contractor Lloyd Hansen and one-time allies including CIA operative Suzanne Brewer.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Julio Blanco proudly runs his family business and implores loyal employees at his factory: “Don’t treat me like a boss.” He projects the image of a laidback and genial businessman, who always has the best interests of staff at heart. However, Blanco is a ruthless profiteer and he will stop at nothing to win a coveted government award and impress a visiting journalist. When he decides to make a beloved, long-serving employee redundant, Blanco badly misjudges the situation and fissures appear.

Also Released This Week...

Set over the course of one night in New York, this documentary invites John McEnroe to reflect on his life and career. McEnroe's children and wife Patty Smyth offer their personal insights, enriched with intimate home video footage and previously unseen archive material from big matches.