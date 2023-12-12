Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

D’Artagnan regains consciousness from a blow to the head at the fortified chateau of Le Comte de Chalais. His kidnapped sweetheart, the queen’s seamstress and confidante Constance, is supposedly locked in the dungeon but Chalais’s prisoner turns out to be Richelieu’s seductive spy, Milady. On the spur of the moment, D’Artagnan forges an uneasy alliance with his enemy to escape the chateau and unite with the Musketeers to protect the throne.

Fantasy Of The Week

Former kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima returns to the smouldering ruins of Tokyo where Allied bombs have killed his parents. To numb his survivor’s guilt, the pilot clears mines from waters surrounding Japan aboard the Shinsei Maru, captained by Yoji Akitsu. He also provides safe harbour for a homeless woman named Noriko and her adopted daughter. When Godzilla makes land, Koichi vows to avenge the fallen.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Seventeen-year-old Joe has served six months and is allowing himself to contemplate the reality of his impending release. Without family to support him, Joe is on his own on both sides of the facility’s walls and his lonely, questioning eyes fixate on new arrival William. Whispers suggest William is a murderous brute but Joe is irresistibly drawn to his fellow offender and the young men spark forbidden romance.

Also Released This Week...

Black Manta accelerates his plan to avenge his father's death by wielding the mythic Black Trident to take down Aquaman and destroy the king's family including his mother Atlanna. The fabled staff unleashes dark forces and Aquaman is compelled to forge an unlikely alliance with his brother Orm.

Three passionate advocates of the intersex movement, actor and screenwriter River Gallo, political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel and PhD student Sean Saifa Wall, expose the unnecessary, non-consensual surgeries fuelled by shame and the modern-day treatment of intersex people.

Admiral Atticus Noble and his sadistic Motherworld soldiers descend on a distant moon and issue an impossible ultimatum to a farming community, Mysterious resident Kora lashes out and the farmers must fight for their survival against the iron-fisted might of the oppressors.

The 13 members of K-pop group Seventeen - Dino, DK, Hoshi, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Mingyu, S.Coups, Seungkwan, The8, Vernon, Wonwoo and Woozi - expand their international fanbase, known affectionately as CARATs, by performing live from Japan's Fukuoka PayPay Dome.

Businessman Bill is bound for Austin for a meeting with his boss but bad weather strands him at the same airport as his old flame, wellness practitioner Willa, who is en route to Boston to perform a cleansing ceremony on a newly-divorced gal pal with her omnipresent rainstick.