Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Assassin for hire Hutch Mansell is working himself into the ground to repay a $30 million debt to the criminal organisation. On the verge of burnout, he travels to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark with his wife Becca, children and father. A minor skirmish with town bullies puts Hutch in the cross hairs of the corrupt theme-park operator and the sheriff.

Romance Of The Week

Lucy Mason is one of the star employees of the Adore matchmaking agency in New York City, working her magic to find clients their perfect match. Successful at work, Lucy vows that if she marries at all – which is unlikely – it will be for money not love after her relationship with ex-boyfriend John imploded because of financial difficulties. At a client’s wedding, the groom’s brother Harry flirts with Lucy and she politely rebuffs his advances. Unperturbed, Harry continues to pursue Lucy.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Television presenter Maria has built a successful screen career by exposing injustice. Troubling accusations of abuse and control levelled against her husband Magnus force Maria to take a sabbatical from the media spotlight. She flees the persistent rumour mongering and seeks solitude on the English moors, where her paranoia threatens to spiral out of control. As her well-ordered life begins to unravel, Maria confronts her guilt and bravely takes ownership of her role in her misery.

Also Released This Week...

Roe deer fawn Bambi is raised by his mother alongside a menagerie of cute critter friends including a rabbit, raccoon and raven. As autumn falls, hunters separate Bambi from his mother forever and the young fawn learns to survive on his own in an unforgiving environment.

An old woman reluctantly takes an orphaned young boy under her wing and joins him on a quest to locate his biological father in a 4K reissue of Walter Salles's Oscar-nominated 1998 drama about second chances and hard-fought redemption.

A life-affirming fantasy adapted by writer-director Mike Flanagan from Stephen King's novella about three turbulent chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.

An exclusive IMAX presentation of the seminal animation. Brave warrior Ashitaka arrives in the settlement of Irontown and befriends its ruler, Lady Eboshi. The town is under siege from the Wolf God, Moro, and her followers, and Ashitaka helps to defend the settlement. During an attempt on Eboshi's life, Ashitaka meets San, the human daughter of Moro.

Ten-year-old Wille dreams of fighting crime like his police officer father and the youngster secretly imagines wielding superpowers in the name of justice. Those fantasies are crushed with the arrival of baby brother Charlie, who is blessed with real superpowers.

Musician Tim and teacher Millie hike down a trail near their new home and they fall into sink hole where a mysterious and unnatural force exerts an insidious influence over them and explores how far they are willing to go in the name of love.

Nineteen-year-old college student Hana falls head over heels in love with classmate Ookami. They begin to date and Ookami makes a shocking confession: he is the last surviving wolfman, descended from an extinct Japanese bloodline.