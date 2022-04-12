Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage puts the finishing touches to her latest page turner, The Lost City Of D, featuring her thrill-seeking alter ego Dr Angela Lovemore and lusciously golden-locked paramour Dash McMahon. During a book tour with model Alan Caprison, who portrays Dash on the book covers, sharp-suited treasure seeker Abigail Fairfax kidnaps Loretta. He believes the key to a real-life ancient civilisation and its greatest treasure is hidden in the pages of Loretta’s latest bonkbuster.

Action of the Week

As a flaxen-haired youth, Amleth is devoted to his father, King Aurvandil War-Raven. Treachery consigns the king to Valhalla and Amleth watches helplessly as his duplicitous uncle Fjolnir seizes the throne. Amleth vows revenge as he rows out to sea to escape knife-wielding assassins. Many years later, Amleth smuggles himself aboard a prisoner ship bound for Fjolnir’s fractured tribe in Iceland. En route, Amleth meets captive Olga and they forge a pact to bring down his murderous uncle.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Elder, a former miner from the town of Huanuni, walks for several days with Gallo and Gato to the city of :La Paz in search of work. Taken in by his mother’s good friend Mama Pancha, Elder begins to exhibit alarming symptoms relating to the inhalation of coal dust. He struggles to breathe easily and a fever takes hold as a hermetic force of nature called Max, who believes in the power of purification rituals, arrives in the neighbourhood. The loner may hold the key to Elder’s recovery.

Also Released This Week...

Benedetta Carlini arrives at the Convent of the Mother of God in Pescia, northern Italy as a child in the late 16th century. In adulthood, Benedetta experiences powerful visions of Jesus. Her faith is severely tested by the arrival of Bartolomea, who arouses forbidden lust.

Documentary charting the demise of Terry Gilliam's most recent feature The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which was shut down after just six days of principal photography. The film follows Quixote from start to finish: through seven weeks of pre-production in Spain, then the shoot itself.

Kit Harington takes the title role in director Max Webster's modern retelling of Shakespeare's history play, which was recorded live on the stage of the Donmar Warehouse in London. Henry V declares war on France to secure his standing and banish any ties with Falstaff.

In 1943, the fate of a massive invasion force, which intends to break Hitler's grasp on occupied Europe, rests in the hands of intelligence officers Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley. They must execute an outlandish disinformation strategy to keep the troops alive.

Formed in 2013, K-pop group Seventeen have released nine EPs and three albums with a fourth studio LP pencilled in for May 2022. The band's first film boasts in-depth interviews with all 13 band members as well as performances of some of the biggest hits.