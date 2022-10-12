Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Shawn Mendes provides the singing voice of a bath-loving crocodile in a family-friendly musical comedy based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, including original songs written by The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Mr and Mrs Primm (Scoot McNairy, Constance Wu) move to New York City with their young son Josh (Winslow Fegley), who struggles to fit in at his new school. The boy gains new confidence when he meets Lyle (Mendes), the singing crocodile owned by Hector P Valenti (Javier Bardem) who lives in their attic. The reptile is warmly welcomed by the Primms but evil neighbour Mr Grumps (Brett Gelman) is plotting against Lyle.

Horror of the Week

Laurie Strode lives with her granddaughter Allyson, filling her time by writing a memoir that will finally lay to rest the ghost of her tormentor, Michael Myers. The Strode matriarch is embracing life, unshackled from her tragic past. The nightmare resurfaces when teenager Corey Cunningham is accused of murdering a child while he babysat. Corey pleads innocence and Laurie acknowledges that the time has come to face her greatest fear, reuniting her with Deputy Frank Hawkins.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary exploring inter-species coexistence during a period of heightened environmental concern. Siblings Nadeem and Saud live in New Delhi and share a love of black kites, a bird of prey which is integral to the local ecosystem. These majestic creatures have been falling from the skies at an alarming rate. In a makeshift avian basement hospital, the Muslim brothers nurse the birds back to full health and return the kites to the sky.

Also Released This Week...

Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts and Barbie "Malibu" Roberts transform into mermaids to save the kingdom of Pacifica. Along the way, the heroines make new animal friends and experience first-hand the delicate balance between the worlds above and below the sea.

Emily Bronte is assigned French lessons with parish curate William Weightman, and an initially combative relationship kindles forbidden desire. She unstoppers her emotions and they cascade over ink-filled parchment to become the manuscript for Wuthering Heights.

Born and raised in New York, painter and printmaker Edward Hopper immortalised the ebb and flow of everyday American life in his work. This documentary exposes the man behind the paintbrush from Hopper's early career as an illustrator to widespread commercial acclaim.

Michael Emerson and his younger brother Sam move to Santa Carla in California. The lads settle in and Sam befriends brothers Edgar and Alan Frog in the local comic book store. They warn Sam that the cosy beach community has been infiltrated by a nest of vampires

Kevin John Edusei conducts a revival Richard Jones' staging of Puccini's passionate opera sung in Italian with English surtitles, broadcast live from the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. On Christmas Eve, impoverished poet Rodolfo meets his beautiful neighbour Mimi.

Golden-haired seamstress Sophie and best friend Agatha are transported respectively to the School for Evil run by Lady Lesso and the School for Good overseen by Professor Dovey. The friends' mismatched fates can only be untangled by true love's kiss.