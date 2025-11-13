Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Ben Richards is a working-class father and husband, who is desperate to raise the urgent funds to save his sick daughter. Unable to make money through legitimate means, Ben is persuaded by ruthless television producer Dan Killian to take part in the most popular programme on the planet, The Running Man. Ben agrees to be one of the runners and must evade professional assassins for 30 days to claim a hefty cash prize. Cameras track his every move and give away his location.

Thriller Of The Week

In early May 1945, the upper echelons of the Nazi party are in disarray following the death of Adolf Hitler from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Fuhrer’s bullish second-in-command, Hermann Goring, surrenders to American troops in Austria. Supreme Court associate justice Robert H Jackson is charged with identifying a legal framework within which Goring and other members of the Nazi regime can be legally tried for war crimes in front of an International Military Tribunal.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Thirteen-year-old Alpha rebels against her Moroccan-French upbringing by getting a tattoo of the letter A on her arm. The artist uses a shared needle to scrawl the primitive design and Alpha returns home to her mother who works as a doctor at a local hospital and has witnessed a peculiar new contagion that turns the infected to marble. Alpha’s fresh and possibly infected wound may unwittingly seal the girl’s fate.

Also Released This Week...

Hollywood star Jay Kelly completes production on his latest picture and plans to take some time off to spend with his youngest daughter Daisy before she heads to college and he starts a new project. Jay is shocked when Daisy reveals she is heading to Europe with her friends and he secretly tracks her.

Jujutsu sorcerer Satoru Gojo and student Yuji Itadori cross paths in the busy Shibuya area of Tokyo in an unprecedented clash of curses. In the aftermath of the fateful skirmish, the most wicked sorcerer in history, Noritoshi Kamo, realises a diabolical scheme.

Liz and Malcolm are looking forward to celebrating their romantic anniversary. They head to a secluded cabin for a weekend getaway, enveloped by the beauty of Mother Nature. Unfortunately, Malcolm is called back to the city and Liz finds herself isolated in the presence of evil.

A hi-tech team of socially conscious illusionists pull off an audacious redistribution of wealth in the name of the disbanded Four Horsemen. At the behest of the Eye, J Daniel Atlas recruits the wannabes for the daring heist of a large heart-shaped diamond.

Charlotte flees her controlling husband Hans and heads to her mother's apartment on Park Avenue. She is awkwardly reunited with Kit, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is wallowing in the past - the very place that Charlotte wants to escape.