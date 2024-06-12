Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Five coloured emotions – golden Joy, blue Sadness, purple Fear, red Anger and green Disgust – safely shepherd Riley to adolescence. Out of the blue, the emotions’ headquarters is demolished to make way for new arrivals Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui and Envy. These powerful emotions have a profound impact on teenager Riley’s behaviour as she begins to find her place in the world.

Sci-Fi Of The Week

Resourceful father Paul and twin teenage sons Joseph and Thomas seek refuge in their isolated farmhouse each night from the otherworldly beasts, which hunt our species under a cloak of darkness. Before the sun sets, the family checks windows, security bars and homemade barricades to prevent the creatures from invading their modest sanctum.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

When the result of an illegal dogfight throws up accusations of cheating, enraged crime lord Dib seeks retribution against one of his rivals. He commissions Hassan and son Issam to carry out a simple job but the pair accidentally kill a henchman and set in motion a domino rally of destruction. Over the course of one frantic day and night in the Moroccan city, two generations haphazardly navigate the criminal underworld.

Also Released This Week...

Drag queens Mitzi Del Bra and Felicia Jollygoodfellow embark on a road trip from Sydney to Alice Springs to perform at the Lasseters Hotel Casino Resort. Transgender widow Bernadette Bassenger joins the odyssey through the outback in a tour bus christened Priscilla.

Sohee is excited to secure an internship at a call centre for a major internet provider. Her enthusiasm quickly wanes when she discovers that young employees are asked to meet impossible targets and receive a fraction of normal pay for the soul-crushing work.

Concert film dedicated to theatrical Swedish rock band Ghost, filmed over two sold-out nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The film weaves in a narrative story that combines plot threads from the group's long-running webisode series.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Tobe Hooper's influential slasher, a 4K restoration of the film stalks selected cinemas. Masked predator Leatherface stalks Sally Hardesty, her brother Franklin and friends.

In 1991, New York-based journalist Ruth Rothwax visits her motherland for the first time with her impish father Edek in tow. She hopes to personally visit places that she has only ever seen in family photographs and experience a spiritual rebirth.

A documentary travels to Knepp Estate in West Sussex owned by Isabella and her husband Charlie. In 2000, the couple embarked on a daring experiment: to entrust the fate of 3,500 acres of unprofitable farmland to the wild and allow animals to roam freely on the land by ripping down fences.