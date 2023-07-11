Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Ethan Hunt and fellow Impossible Missions Force (IMF) operatives Benji Dunn and Luther Stickell face a terrifying new adversary in a race to locate a deadly weapon. Forces from Ethan’s past such as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge threaten the people that Ethan cherishes most including MI6 agent Ilsa Faust. With the fate of the world at stake, Ethan ignores the pleas of his team and wagers his life to guarantee success.

Animation of the Week

Kaoru is a shy teenage boy living in a small town in rural Japan. He is drawn to combative new girl Anzu, who transfers to his school and rudely rebuffs offers of friendship from classmates… except for Kaoru. They join forces when Kaoru stumbles upon the entrance to the Urashima Tunnel, an urban legend that supposedly grants wishes if you dare to step into the shimmering portal. The teenagers learn that time moves faster inside the tunnel.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Music art design studio Hipgnosis, spearheaded by creative dynamos Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, was responsible for some of the most defining album covers of the 1970s. This feature documentary charts the evolution of the brand during a decade of excess using previously unseen footage and new interviews featuring Peter Gabriel, Noel Gallagher, David Gilmour, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and Roger Waters.

Also Released This Week...

Documentary about the world of freediving, which explores the relationship between a record-setting champion and a safety diver as they seek to rewrite history under the waves.

Cash-strapped 30-something couple Brian and Maggie turn to crime to keep themselves financially afloat and they kidnap London politician Richard Hardy. Unfortunately, no one seems keen to pay a ransom for a man with dreams of becoming prime minister.

Hugh Jackman plays Curly in a recording of the Olivier Award-winning 1998 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical about a farm girl called Laurey Williams, who faces a tough choice between two rival suitors, filmed live on the stage of the National Theatre in London.

Kindly carpenter Geppetto is delighted when his handiwork gives birth to talking puppet Pinocchio but the old man is powerless to prevent the inquisitive tyke from joining a travelling circus run by hustler Mangiafuoco.

Documentary about an independent news network, which refuses to waver from its mission statement to expose the truth after it receives extremist threats and is the subject of misinformation on other platforms.