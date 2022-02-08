Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Young fortune hunter Nathan Drake is determined to learn the fate of his long-lost brother Sam. He joins forces with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan and associate Chloe Frazer to discover the whereabouts of hidden gold dating back to the 16th-century expeditions of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Unfortunately, ruthless treasure hunter Moncada and his motley crew including mercenary Braddock also seek the priceless bounty.

Thriller of the Week

In a 1937 London club, Poirot serendipitously witnesses the sexually charged first encounter of glamorous heiress Linnet Ridgeway and Simon Doyle, fiance of Linnet’s best friend, Jacqueline de Bellefort. Six weeks later, Simon and Linnet are married and celebrating nuptials at the First Cataract Hotel in Aswan. A jilted and openly jealous Jacqueline gatecrashes the festivities and Linnet implores Poirot – coincidentally in Egypt – to intervene.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

An animated documentary based on heartfelt real-life interviews between the film-maker and a close friend and high school classmate, who appears under the pseudonym Amin Nawabi. For 20 years the 36-year-old academic has kept a painful secret that could derail the picture-perfect life he has built with his soon-to-be husband. Told mostly through animation, Flee chronicles Amin’s journey from Afghanistan to Denmark that will ultimately force him to confront his unsettling history.

Also Released This Week...

Police officer Shardul takes down a harassment complaint from school PE teacher Suman Singh. The two strangers discover they face similar pressures from their families to marry and settle down. Shardul and Suman decide to enter a marriage of convenience to appease their crazy clans.

Latin pop diva Kat Valdez is humiliated by her on-stage partner Bastian shortly before they are due to marry. Staring into the crowd of her live concert, Kat sees mathematics teacher Charlie Gilbert holding a handmade sign that reads, "Marry Me" and she impulsively accepts his unintended proposal.

Nicholas Hytner directs Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantastical book, set 12 years before the events of the His Dark Materials trilogy, which is broadcast live from the stage of The Bridge Theatre in London.

Marcelino Sambe and Anna Rose O'Sullivan and dance the roles of Shakespeare's tragic, star-crossed lovers in Kenneth MacMillan's ground-breaking ballet, which was recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.

Model Meiko is upset when her best friend Tsugumi shares details about a new man and Meiko realises that the mystery hunk is her ex-boyfriend, Kazuaki. Meanwhile, student Sasaki is infuriated when his college professor Segawa ignores begging pleas to reconsider a poor grade and plots revenge.