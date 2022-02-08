Blockbuster Of The Week
Uncharted (12A)
Young fortune hunter Nathan Drake is determined to learn the fate of his long-lost brother Sam. He joins forces with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan and associate Chloe Frazer to discover the whereabouts of hidden gold dating back to the 16th-century expeditions of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Unfortunately, ruthless treasure hunter Moncada and his motley crew including mercenary Braddock also seek the priceless bounty.
Find Uncharted in the cinemas
Thriller of the Week
Death On The Nile (12A)
In a 1937 London club, Poirot serendipitously witnesses the sexually charged first encounter of glamorous heiress Linnet Ridgeway and Simon Doyle, fiance of Linnet’s best friend, Jacqueline de Bellefort. Six weeks later, Simon and Linnet are married and celebrating nuptials at the First Cataract Hotel in Aswan. A jilted and openly jealous Jacqueline gatecrashes the festivities and Linnet implores Poirot – coincidentally in Egypt – to intervene.
Find Death On The Nile in the cinemas
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Flee (15)
An animated documentary based on heartfelt real-life interviews between the film-maker and a close friend and high school classmate, who appears under the pseudonym Amin Nawabi. For 20 years the 36-year-old academic has kept a painful secret that could derail the picture-perfect life he has built with his soon-to-be husband. Told mostly through animation, Flee chronicles Amin’s journey from Afghanistan to Denmark that will ultimately force him to confront his unsettling history.
Find Flee in the cinemas
Also Released This Week...
Badhaai Do (12A)
Police officer Shardul takes down a harassment complaint from school PE teacher Suman Singh. The two strangers discover they face similar pressures from their families to marry and settle down. Shardul and Suman decide to enter a marriage of convenience to appease their crazy clans.Find Badhaai Do in the cinemas
Marry Me (12A)
Latin pop diva Kat Valdez is humiliated by her on-stage partner Bastian shortly before they are due to marry. Staring into the crowd of her live concert, Kat sees mathematics teacher Charlie Gilbert holding a handmade sign that reads, "Marry Me" and she impulsively accepts his unintended proposal.Find Marry Me in the cinemas
NT Live: The Book Of Dust - La Belle Sauvage (TBC)
Nicholas Hytner directs Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantastical book, set 12 years before the events of the His Dark Materials trilogy, which is broadcast live from the stage of The Bridge Theatre in London.Find NT Live: The Book Of Dust - La Belle Sauvage in the cinemas
Royal Ballet Live Encore Screening: Romeo And Juliet (TBC)
Marcelino Sambe and Anna Rose O'Sullivan and dance the roles of Shakespeare's tragic, star-crossed lovers in Kenneth MacMillan's ground-breaking ballet, which was recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.Find Royal Ballet Live Encore Screening: Romeo And Juliet in the cinemas
Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy (15)
Model Meiko is upset when her best friend Tsugumi shares details about a new man and Meiko realises that the mystery hunk is her ex-boyfriend, Kazuaki. Meanwhile, student Sasaki is infuriated when his college professor Segawa ignores begging pleas to reconsider a poor grade and plots revenge.Find Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy in the cinemas