Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Computer coding, which originated in the operating system of a fluffy pink Candy Panda electronic toy, acquires awareness and silently takes control of every electronic device around the planet. The superintelligence hijacks CCTV cameras to search for a “baseline guinea pig” to determine whether humanity should be saved, enslaved or destroyed. This covert surveillance selects ardent James Corden fan Carol Peters as the most average person on Earth.

Drama Of The Week

Eugene Baker grows up in the sun-scorched dustbowl of Texas with his father John and mother Olivia. The old man leaves when Eugene is five, sending just one postcard from New Mexico after his angry exodus. Eugene grows into an awkward teenager, who escapes reality by immersing himself in the detective magazines he steals from a local store. Late one night, he discovers fugitive bank robber and murderer Allison Wells in the family’s barn and responds to her pleas for help with kindness.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A Chilean documentary about private investigator Romulo, who hires an 83-year-old man called Sergio to pose as a resident of a Chilean retirement home and act as his mole on the inside. Following the recent loss of his wife, Sergio is glad of the distraction and fancies himself an undercover spy. As he spends increasingly amounts of time with the other residents, Sergio grows incredibly close to his neighbours and he risks compromising the assignment.

Also Released This Week...

As Berlin swelters in the summer sunshine, teenager Nora is left to her own devices in the absence of her alcoholic mother. During lessons at school, Nora gets her first period in front of classmates. Older student Romy kindly intervenes and a friendship blossoms into love.

For over a quarter of a century, Kelly Jones has been the charismatic front man of Welsh rockers Stereophonics, leading the band to the top of the UK album and singles charts. In this emotionally raw documentary, Jones talks candidly about a personal ordeal he kept secret from fans.

An intimate docu-drama about lives on the frayed margins of Sicilian society. Nigerian refugee Stanley works in a local church and as a farmhand to pay his way. Meanwhile, Oscar collects scrap metal in unauthorised dumps as he daydreams about escaping the grip of his domineering father.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall strut purposefully through the latest empowering album, LM5, in a concert film recorded live on the final night of five concerts at the O2 Arena in London.

In the aftermath of a global catastrophe, lonely scientist Augustine is one of the few survivors inside a research base in the Arctic. He attempts to make contact with a spaceship under the control of Commander Tom Adewole, which is returning to Earth, unaware of the devastation.

Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan directs the UK's first socially distanced pantomime, filmed entirely on location in his back garden in South London with a real beanstalk. Duncan plays Dame Trott opposite Sam Ebenezer as Jack and Jos Vantyler as boo-hiss villain Fleshcreepy.

When a power cut causes a blackout and removes the hologram that protects the location of Santa's workshop, a humble elf called Bernard battles nasty Nevill Baddington to protect Santa's closely guarded secrets.

Former paralegal Nico has immunity to Covid-23 and is allowed outside during daylight hours to work as a bicycle courier. He delivers parcels to earn enough money to run away with his girlfriend Sara, who he has never been able to touch for fear of transferring the deadly contagion.

Valiant dogstronaughts Belka and Strelka are ordered to terminate their current sample-gathering mission on an ice moon of Saturn and return to Earth investigate an anomaly in the Atlantic Ocean. A giant whirlpool has appeared and poses a threat to residents of the tropics.

Oil company CEO Maxwell Lord mercilessly exploits humanity's base desires for vast personal gain. His Machiavellian scheme pits Diana Prince against her bookish friend, archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva.