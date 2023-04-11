Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Dracula and his long-suffering but faithful servant Renfield have taken up residence in New Orleans, a city steeped in superstition. Renfield is wearily resigned to serving his demented master for hundreds of years, trapped in an unhealthy and abusive relationship that demands he procure fresh victims. When Renfield decides that he need to sever ties to Dracula and reclaim some semblance of a life, the violent tug of war between master and minion escalates wildly out of control.

Action of the Week

Drawing on his military past, assassin-for-hire Morgan permanently silences murderers, rapists and deviants at the behest of his handler Caldwell. Money talks and Caldwell offers Morgan a lucrative final pay day: six separate contracts, each worth one million US dollars. The targets are fellow assassins including Ryder and Yuko, who have been hired to kill Morgan and each other. City streets are transformed into war zones as Morgan adjusts to life on the edge as the hunted.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Hollywood has frequently plundered the works of Texan-born author Patricia Highsmith for suspenseful big screen thrillers including Strangers On A Train, The Talented Mr Ripley and The Two Faces Of January. Documentary filmmaker Eva Vitija sheds new light on Highsmith’s private life by referring to her diaries and notebooks and enriching these insights with intimate reflections from her family, friend and lovers.

Also Released This Week...

Director Robert Carsen returns to Strauss's grandest opera, broadcast live from the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Simone Young. Baron Ochs interrupts a romantic dalliance between The Marschallin and her lover.

A sparkling 4k restoration of Martin Scorsese's boxing biopic. Heavyweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta is a fearsome fighter on the canvas, He is consumed by insecurity and sexual jealousy outside of the ring and beats his wife Vickie on suspicion that she has been unfaithful.

Seventeen-year-old high school student Suzume Iwato encounters a mysterious young man called Sota Munakata, who claims to be on a mission to prevent an other-worldly entity from causing massive earthquakes that could destroy Japan. The teenager becomes entangled in Sota's antics.