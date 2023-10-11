Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

A meteor crash-lands close to the beating heart of Adventure City and the PAW Patrol pups are suddenly blessed with miraculous powers that allow them to complete ever more daring and dangerous rescues. Skye has always felt like the weakest and smallest pup of the team and now she is empowered by super strength and the ability to fly.

Drama Of The Week

Chrissie Ahearn arrives in the town of Ballygar from Boston for the funeral of her mother Maureen, 40 years after she was banished by friends and family as a pregnant teenager. Her return coincides with a pilgrimage to Lourdes organised by Father Dermot Byrne. Chrissie unexpectedly honours her mother’s dying wish and gatecrashes the excursion. Old wounds slowly heal as the women reflect on the past and spend quality time together.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Cassius Clay left an indelible mark on the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, winning a gold medal for boxing in the light heavyweight division before he converted to Islam the following year. A feature-length documentary charts the early years of Clay as he transitions from rookie brawler to charismatic world heavyweight champion and uses his public profile to influence change as a civil rights campaigner.

Also Released This Week...

Annie Phillips visits the newly reopened Camp Crystal Lake, unaware of its grim history as the location where a boy called Jason Vorhees drowned while two counsellors were having sex. A mysterious figure wreaks bloody revenge at the waterside location, attacking counsellors one by one.

Best friends Charlie and Johnny work in Little Italy on the wrong side of the law. Charlie collects debts for his uncle Giovanni and is madly in love with Johnny's sister Teresa, but his sense of Catholic guilt prevents him from acting on this desire. Instead, Charlie keeps watch over Johnny.

A recording of a live performance of the stage musical with a book by Philip LaZebnik and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, filmed at the Dominion Theatre in London with the original cast and orchestra of more than 60 musicians.

Riko and best friend Kane bungle the robbery of a local bank, causing one of the customers, hard man Leo Demarco, to suffer a heart attack. Fake news spreads that Leo is dead and Shotti, leader of one of East London's toughest firms, recruits Riko and Kane in gratitude for killing a rival.

A concert film gets up close and personal with chart-topping pop singer Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, which began in Arizona in March 2023. Coinciding with the release of the 10th studio album Midnights, the tour opens with the tracks Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince and Cruel Summer.