Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

A weedy, young Viking called Hiccup has been instructed his whole life that dragons are evil beasts. Consequently, youngsters in the village all grow up with a hatred of the creatures. By chance, Hiccup befriends an injured Night Fury dragon and nurses the creature back to health. As the bond between animal and boy deepens, Hiccup questions everything he has ever been told.

Thriller Of The Week

In 1790s Britain, 16-year-old Tornado travels around the country in a caravan with her samurai father Fujin, performing bloodthirsty puppet shows to impoverished communities for a few coins in a hat. After one windswept performance, Tornado steals two bags of gold from an opportunistic rapscallion, who has, in turn, pilfered the booty from small-time criminal Little Sugar and his distracted underlings. Little Sugar’s venomous, Fagin-esque father Sugarman controls the gang and gives chase.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Molly serves four months in prison and is released, mistakenly believing she can collect her two children Ava (and Leo from foster care and return to her old life. Unfortunately, bureaucracy dictates Molly can’t get her children back without a roof over her head and she cannot secure housing because Ava and Leo aren’t currently living with her. Handcuffed to the red tape, Molly reconnects with childhood friend Amina, another single mother raising a child on her own.

Also Released This Week...

Struggling writer Agathe Robinson works in the English-language bookshop Shakespeare & Co in Paris with best friend Felix. Between the book shelves, she dreams of a romance to rival the swooning courtships chronicled in the pages of Jane Austen's novels.

Gym-obsessed serial killer Sion is determined to bulk up in a most unconventional way: by eating a local drug dealer for their protein. The murder sparks a brutal turf war between rival drug gangs and police officers Patch and Stanton attempt to defuse a tense situation.

This documentary turns back the clock to the 1990s to explore the rise of the band Oasis. Drawing on a wealth of archive footage and revealing home videos, Supersonic charts the siblings' meteoric rise from the council estates of Manchester to the top of the charts.