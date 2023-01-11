Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Gemma is working on the latest iteration of PurrPetual Petz for toy company Funki in Seattle when she learns that her sister Ava and brother-in-law Ryan have been killed in a car accident. She applies for temporary protective custody of her nine-year-old niece Cady and entrusts the grief-stricken girl to a high-tech doll called M3GAN, which is programmed to protect the orphan from harm.

Western of the Week

It has been 20 years since gunslinger Colton Briggs pulled a trigger with cold-hearted intent and he now runs a general store with his wife Ruth and dotes on their daughter Brooke. Alas, sleeping dogs stubbornly refuse to lie and escaped convict James McCallister, whose father was among Colton’s victims, murders Ruth as payback for his own heart-breaking loss. Consequently, Colton promises to avenge Ruth and he reluctantly agrees to take Brooke with him.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Lydia Tar, principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, is about to begin rehearsals of Mahler’s Symphony No 5 with the players, led by her wife Sharon. She also intends to replace assistant conductor Sebastian Brix with fresh blood. When disturbing accusations surface about the maestro and a troubled graduate of her academy, every aspect of her life comes under intense scrutiny.

Also Released This Week...

An unnamed wildlife volunteer is stationed on an uninhabited 1970s island to meticulously study wildflowers and other local flora and record her findings. Isolation and solitude warp the volunteer's perception of reality and she is haunted by disturbing visions.

British YouTuber turned boxer KSI faces professional esports player FaZe Temperrr in a boxing match at Wembley Arena after MMA star Dillon Danis pulled out of the high-profile bout.

Marco Armiliato conducts Sir David McVicar's staging of Umberto Giordano's drama on an imaginative fixed set, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York. Debt-riddled Count Vladimiro is poised to marry widow Princess Fedora Romazoff.

Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon collaborates with composer Joby Talbot on a stage adaptation of Laura Esquivel's romantic family saga, recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London.