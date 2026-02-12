Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Catherine Earnshaw is raised by her alcoholic father at Wuthering Heights with Nelly Dean as a constant companion. Mr Earnshaw “acquires” an orphaned boy named Heathcliff during one of his gallivants and gifts the waif to Cathy as her pet. The children become inseparable and Heathcliff puts himself in harm’s way to protect Cathy from booze-fuelled beatings. As they grow up, Cathy and Heathcliff continue to yearn for each other, painfully aware that he cannot provide financially for her future.

Thriller Of The Week

Cool-headed jewel thief Mike Davis has perfected rules and rituals to successfully carry out daring heists along US Highway 101 in California. Authorities cannot connect the robberies and Detective Lou Lubesnick is facing an uphill battle to prove his lone wolf theory to superiors and colleagues. Mike’s fence Money secretly hires another thief, hot-head Ormon, to gather evidence about Mike’s next job so they can pilfer the haul.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Belgian toddler Amelie is raised in 1960s Japan by nanny Nishio-San in the absence of her diplomat father Patrick and actress mother Daniele. She has an older brother Andre, sister Juliette and a doting grandmother, Claude, who occasionally brings Belgian chocolate as a treat. Amelie witnesses the ebb and flow of family life and we glimpse everything through the infant’s eyes, including a touching bond with misunderstood landlady Kashima-San.

Also Released This Week...

The Vineland Thorns roarball team hits a bad run of form and warthog owner Florence Everson agrees to do whatever it takes to turn fortunes around. She sees a viral video of teenage Boer goat Will Harris outperforming sworn rival Mane Attraction and invites the rookie to join the ranks.

Inspector Mrs Grecht conducts an annual standards review of Porky Pig and Daffy Duck's home and points out a huge hole in the roof, caused by a crash-landed UFO. She gives them 10 days to repair the damage or the property will be condemned, seized by authorities and demolished.

Circus ringmaster Fulbert Freakfinder discovers real-life monsters lurk in Castle Grotteskew. The greedy ringmaster visits to the castle and entreats Stitch Head, the first reanimated creation of a resident Mad Professor, to abandon his cavernous home for stardom.

New girl Chrys Willet arrives in the close-knit steel mill town of Pellington to live with her cousin Rel. She inherits the locker of a student, who perished in disturbing circumstances, and on the top shelf is n engraved vessel containing an Aztec death whistle.