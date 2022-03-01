Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne prowls the streets of Gotham City as masked vigilante Batman in open contravention of the rule of law upheld by police lieutenant James Gordon. The cowled crusader hopes to undermine the criminal empire of Carmine Falcone and his associates including Oswald Cobblepot and expose corruption in the corridors of power. When a serial killer nicknamed Riddler targets city residents, the identity of the man behind the Bat could be exposed.

Romance of the Week

Former DJ Ali still lives with his soon-to-be-ex-wife Runa in a home they hoped would be filled with the laughter of children. He rents a house to Slovakian parents and kindly collects their six-year-old daughter Sofia from school in his car. During one rain-lashed pick-up, he meets Sofia’s teacher Ava, a widow with an emotionally demanding grown-up son called Callum. Ali offers to drive Ava home to her housing estate and escape the downpour. A connection is unexpectedly formed.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

First generation British-born black film-maker, DJ, musician and cultural commentator Don Letts has been a driving force in popular culture for more than 40 years. This feature-length documentary explores the life and career of Letts against a backdrop of political and social unrest on home turf including Enoch Powell’s 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech. Rebel Dread covers Letts’ work behind the camera, directing music videos for Chain Gang, London Calling and Pass The Dutchie, and feature films.

Also Released This Week...

Family loyalties are tested as Michael Corleone continues to assert himself and rises up the ranks of the criminal fraternity. Meanwhile, young Vito Corleone dips his toes into organised crime.

In this concert recorded during her This Time Tomorrow tour, Australian operatic soprano Mirusia Louwerse performs a set list including Ave Maria, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Memory, Pie Jesu and Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again.

An anniversary screening of Oliver Mears' staging of Verdi's emotionally devastating opera, which was recorded live on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London. Carlos Alvarez plays the deformed court jester in the employ of renowned womaniser the Duke of Mantua.